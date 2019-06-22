Dr. Gaurav Nigam conferred ‘Innovative Research Excellence Award 2019’ at Asian Leadership Summit Bhutan

Dr. Gaurav Nigam, a well-known educationist, pediatrician, and author is conferred ‘Innovative Research Excellence Award 2019’ at Asian Leadership Summit held at Thimphu, Bhutan. Organized by Global Leaders Foundation, Dr. Gaurav Nigam was selected for the award for excellence in school education on basis of his excellent performance, splendid achievement and outstanding contribution towards the innovative development and research activities in the field of school education in South Asian Region.

Dr. Gaurav Nigam Receiving the Award



The award was handed over to Dr. Gaurav Nigam by Lyonpo Ugyen Dorji, Minister for Labour and Human Resources, Bhutan.

Dr. Gaurav Nigam is a well-known educationist, pediatrician, founder of iCare, and founder of Intelligentsia. He has also authored a book titled ‘Devil Inside My Mind’. Dr. Nigam gathered simplicity from Gandhian institute in Sewagram and knowledge from prestigious bodies like MGIMS, Wardha; NIMHANS, Kidwai and Harvard Medical School. He is also the founder of iCare – an organization working in the area of new-age Child Health care; and Intelligentsia, research-based play school. Intelligentsia is all about scientific research and delivering early education through STEM approach.

Dr. Gaurav Nigam has been advocating for implementing STEM education approach in education in the country particularly for early stage of education.

Receiving ‘Innovative Research Excellence Award 2019’ at a glittering award ceremony in Thimphu, Bhutan, Dr. Gaurav Nigam said, “I’m delighted to receive this prestigious award. This is an award not only for me but recognition of our team’s collective hard work towards achieving excellence in kids’ education and research.”

While talking about of Intelligentsia, a highly researched play school, he says, “Intelligentsia is a highly-researched based playschool which gives a platform for kids to create, innovate and engage with peers at an early age. This early age activities with peers at playschool can help in shaping their overall personality in future.”

