Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Victorian Business Ambassador Hosts a Reception in Honour of the Governor's India Visit

The Australian state of Victoria announced its India Strategy to grow its trade, investment and people to people ties with India earlier this year, which included the appointment of Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as the Victorian Business Ambassador.

The Governor of Victoria, HE Linda Dessau AC visited Bengaluru for the second time within one year, reinforcing Victoria’s commitment to the region. As one of Victoria’s most distinguished alumni and Business Ambassador, Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw hosted a reception at her residence in honor of the Governor’s visit to India with leading industry business leaders in Bengaluru. During her visit, the Governor also visited prestigious Indian Institutes of Science to discuss further engagements between Victorian universities and IISC.

Victoria is Australia’s technology capital and is renowned for its highly skilled workforce and culture of innovation with universities and research institutes. As Australia’s digital technology leader, it generates approximately $34 billion in revenue annually and employs over 83,000 people in approximately 8,000 companies – almost one-third of Australia’s ICT workforce. Victoria is a centre for cybersecurity, digital games, fintech and has the largest cloud/SAAS hub in Asia-Pacific. It has the highest number of ICT graduates in Australia. Infosys, Wipro and ITC Infotech all have significant operations in Melbourne. Likewise, Victorian headquartered companies, ANZ, Telstra, tech unicorn Aconex have large operations in Bengaluru.

Millions of young Indians are seeking education and training abroad and Victoria remains the preferred Australian destination for Indian students. Forty thousand Indian students currently call Victoria home, more than double to the next closest Australian state. The growth of Indian student enrolments to Victoria is also higher than the Australian national average, indicating that the reputation is strong.

During her visit the Governor also met with the honorable Chief Minister of Karnataka to discuss two-way trade and investment opportunities and Victoria’s commitment to the state of Karnataka. Other engagements included an official lunch with notable Victorian alumni, visits to Narayana Health and Indian Institute of Science and meetings with Karnataka corporations present in Victoria.

"I am delighted to return to Bengaluru on this, my second official visit within the year. Bengaluru and Karnataka is where Victoria chose to establish its first official presence in 2005. Our Victoria Government Trade and Investment office remains to this day headquartered in Bengaluru and benefits the positive and progressive international business environment, of which our alumnus and Victoria's Business Ambassador Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is a leader. Her honorary role as Victorian Business Ambassador bestowed by our Premier earlier this year, comes after her many years of advocating for and supporting Victoria in India. It is a privilege to work together with Dr Mazumdar-Shaw to grow and celebrate Victoria's relationship with Karnataka and India."It is indeed a privilege to host the Governor of Victoria, HE Linda Dessau AC, who has been working passionately to further the strong cultural, social and economic relationship between the states of Victoria and Karnataka. The Governor's visit underscores the tremendous collaboration opportunities available in sectors like health, ICT, medical technology, biotechnology and education. I believe by leveraging the synergies between Victoria's renowned culture of innovation and India's cost competitive innovation paradigm we can enable the state of Victoria's vision of becoming a valued knowledge and business partner to India."