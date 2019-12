Dr. L. H. Hiranandani Hospital – An Influential Kidney Care Hospital In Mumbai

The nephrologists provide a detailed insight into transplantation and help the patients and their families to make the best suitable decision as per there health condition.

Patients are referred to nephrology specialists if they are suffering from disorders like- acute renal failure, slow and irreversible loss of kidney function, blood loss in urine, kidney stones, chronic UTI infections, and other severe signs and symptoms.

It has is a facility of in-center nocturnal dialysis, in-center peritoneal dialysis, home dialysis, mobile dialysis, and many more services to serve the patients at its best.

It has excellent diagnostics and efficient methodologies to evaluate pre-operative dialysis support, treat urology, chronic kidney diseases, kidney transplantation and all types of renal diseases. Though the transplant program is in temporary abeyance.

Decorated with expert doctors and qualified teams of nurses and professionals it becomes a reliable multispecialty hospital in Mumbai. The hospitality of this hospital is esteemed in the medical industry. It is recognized as a leading healthcare center to get accurate treatment in the city with specialists in medicine, surgery & transplant. Furthermore, the earlier success stories at Hiranandani Hospital for a kidney transplant were flawless. Apex Kidney Care – Dr. L. H. Hiranandani Hospital is treating the patients with excellent lab facilities, in house and professionals with good expertise in clinical research.