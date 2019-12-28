Dr. L. H. Hiranandani Hospital – An Influential Kidney Care Hospital In Mumbai

It has excellent diagnostics and efficient methodologies to evaluate pre-operative dialysis support, treat urology, chronic kidney diseases, kidney transplantation and all types of renal diseases. Though the transplant program is in temporary abeyance.

The hospital runs a nephrology OPD which takes care of kidney patients completely.

The nephrology services include- Dialysis, Hemodialysis, Peritoneal dialysis, and recommends Transplants, wherever necessary.

It has is a facility of in-center nocturnal dialysis, in-center peritoneal dialysis, home dialysis, mobile dialysis, and many more services to serve the patients at its best.

Patients are referred to nephrology specialists if they are suffering from disorders like- acute renal failure, slow and irreversible loss of kidney function, blood loss in urine, kidney stones, chronic UTI infections, and other severe signs and symptoms.

It also provides safe treatment with fully equipped endoscopic and laparoscopic surgeries.