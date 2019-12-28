Dr. L. H. Hiranandani Hospital – An Influential Kidney Care Hospital In Mumbai

Dr. L. H. Hiranandani Hospital
is a multi-specialty healthcare center in Powai, Mumbai. Experience and knowledge of Dr. L. H. Hiranandani are behind this brilliant project. Today, the hospital is influentially serving the entire city with the best facilities, equipment, and staff. Taking the responsibility of the super-specialty hospital as the CEO, Dr. Sujit Chaterjee, believes that it is a superb chance to dedicate his skills and mastery and make consistent maneuverings to look after the progress of the hospital and mankind.
Being a multi-specialty healthcare organization it has emerged as the most prominent hospital in Mumbai for kidney diseases in the last few years. Everyone is dedicatedly working on bringing effective treatment and quality care to provide the most competent remedies for kidney diseases, transplantation, and kidney failure. The Nephrology department is outsourced to Apex Kidney Care
the pioneer of perfection in renal care in Mumbai. With kidney transplant specialists, nephrologists, urologists and a unit of experts, the nephrology department is voluntarily serving humanity.
Hiranandani Hospital used to perform kidney transplants. The department was highly acclaimed in the city.
Decorated with expert doctors and qualified teams of nurses and professionals it becomes a reliable multispecialty hospital in Mumbai. The hospitality of this hospital is esteemed in the medical industry. It is recognized as a leading healthcare center to get accurate treatment in the city with specialists in medicine, surgery & transplant. Furthermore, the earlier success stories at Hiranandani Hospital for a kidney transplant were flawless. Apex Kidney Care – Dr. L. H. Hiranandani Hospital
is treating the patients with excellent lab facilities, in house and professionals with good expertise in clinical research.