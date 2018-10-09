Dr. Mahesh Reddy Takes Over as Secretary General of PHD Chamber

Dr. Mahesh Y Reddy has taken over as the Secretary General of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) with immediate effect. Mr. Reddy comes with a 28 years experience at senior positions in national level trade, infrastructure and industry bodies.

Prior to taking charge as the Secretary General of India's oldest industry chamber, PHD, Dr. Reddy served at Infrastructure Industry and Logistics Federation of India (ILFI) for 8 years as its Director General, where he was responsible for overall operations of ILFI.

Dr. Mahesh Y Reddy, SG, PHDCCI

In addition, he has also served Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for 16 years in various capacities including its Assistant Secretary General. He has also been associated with erstwhile Bureau of Industrial Costs and Prices (BICP).

Dr. Reddy has represented Indian Industry on several governments and Parliamentary Committees. He was the Member Secretary, Expert Committee at Ministry of Railways, Secretary & CEO of All India Shippers Council (AISC), Secretary General of Association of Shippers Councils of Bangladesh, India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka (ASCOBIPS) and Member of Development Council for Textile Industry (DCTI), Ministry of Textiles.

Dr. Reddy has also been instrumental in conceptualising and organization of several investment promotion programs and projects for various states and accompanied delegations led by Prime Ministers of India, Union Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers during international missions and road shows besides successfully organising joint initiatives with most of the economic ministries of the Government of India.

He has published several articles on trade, industry, infrastructure and MSME issues in Economic Times (ET), Financial Express (FE), Hindustan Times (HT) and Mint etc and appeared in several channels in electronic media.