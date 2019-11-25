Dr. Sahil Gupta Founder CEO Aveya Fertility IVF Center Wins the ‘Fertility Gamechanger of the Year’ Award

Recognized for introducing low cost IVF treatment in India, Dr. Sahil Gupta, Founder & CEO, Aveya Fertility & IVF Center was recently awarded with “Fertility Gamechanger of the Year” award in northern region at the maiden edition of National Fertility Awards 2019 in New Delhi. The award night was attended by nearly 350 top IVF experts and stakeholders from the fertility industry.

Dr. Sahil Gupta, Founder & CEO, Aveya IVF & Fertility Centre

“I am honored to have won this award, which just proves that we are on the right path and are making difference to the way IVF is being perceived in India. As a young doctor, my vision is to make IVF treatment available to everyone who needs it and ensure world-class healthcare, ethical practices & fertility solutions for everyone in India. As a gamechanger, I am committed to work towards achieving more breakthroughs in fertility & IVF solutions & help more & more people to realize their dream of having a child,“ says Dr. Sahil Gupta, Founder & CEO, Aveya Fertility & IVF Center.

Today, Aveya Fertility & IVF Center is one of the busiest IVF clinics in Dr. Gupta’s home city of New Delhi. The clinic grew to 7 locations all over the country and proved that an affordable IVF treatment can offer the highest standards at the same time. Aveya has consistently shown efficiency, success and satisfaction rates similar to those seen in the best US and European clinics.

With significant help from leading practitioners in Germany, Japan, Israel and the USA, Dr. Gupta rewrote all foundations of an IVF clinic and focused Aveya’s operations on three pillars: patient focus, professional management and ongoing improvement. Additionally, the clinic introduced innovative protocols, applying natural cycle, minimal stimulation for older patients and luteal phase stimulation for women with poor ovarian reserve.

“IVF clinics in India have been managed the same way for decades. These are mostly private practices build around their owners. When we started to think about Aveya, I knew that a new IVF concept needs to be designed for and around patients. Our goal is to respond to their needs in the most effective and efficient way,” says Dr. Gupta.

The Fertility awards have been conceptualized to acknowledge & recognize the stalwarts & veterans in the IVF community along with people who are changing the way IVF & fertility segment are being addressed. The awards witnessed a long-lasting dialogue within the IVF community with broad discussion on future challenges and opportunities in the sector.