Dr. Shashi Tharoor Opens up to EO Gurgaon about “An Era Of Darkness”

EO Gurgaon organized a colonial India themed learning event about “An Era of Darkness” with Dr. Shashi Tharoor, in which he talked about the many dark facets of British rule in India. He had also put light on how we can learn from the past and walk towards a different, a brighter tomorrow. He openly discussed about the way forward for Indian business and bureaucracy, with Senior Times of India Editor, Indrani Bagchi. “The solution to today's bureaucracy is a good self-education scheme, merit-oriented promotion, and lifetime employment,” he added. Many such topics were addressed in the talk while encouraging the members to put forth their views.

EO Gurgaon members with Dr. Shashi Tharoor and Senior TOI Editor, Indrani Bagchi EO Gurgaon President, Mr. Ayush Bansal, Director, Liberty Shoes Group, shared his views and said, "EO Gurgaon hosted a magnificent evening with Shashi Tharoor who took us back to the forgotten history and how we could learn from the past for a brighter future. His insights on the British rule gave us a different dimension which we have not known or have forgotten. We at EO Gurgaon are proud to be hosting such events which not only contribute to our learning but also adds a feather to our cap."

EO Gurgaon Marcomm Chair, Mr. Raunaq Singh, CEO, Targus Technologies, said, "Shashi Tharoor is a man with great knowledge & diction! The event was an eye opener about the history that we know and what actually happened during the British Raj. EO Gurgaon never fails to deliver wow learning events."

Speaking on the event, EO Gurgaon, Learning Co-chair, Girish Khera, Co-founder, MD India, Scientific Animations Pvt. Ltd. said, "EO Gurgaon was treated to a candid evening with Dr Shashi Tharoor. In discussion with Senior Times of India Editor, Indrani Bagchi, he openly discussed the devastation of British colonial rule on the Indian economy, the effect on the Indian psyche, and the way forward for Indian business and bureaucracy."

Dr. Tharoor’s oratory prowess is renowned; his lucidity, supported by deep research and delivered with great articulation allowed for a discussion that was both insightful and with purpose.

“All good questions,” was Dr. Tharoor’s response during a spirited question and answer session that followed the discussion. The colonial India themed event included flags from the independence movement, food popular in colonial Indian clubs, and visualized interpretation of prose from Dr. Tharoor’s book – Inglorious Empire. One member commented that, “today, history was not just heard or read, it was tangible, palpable and even taste-able.”

