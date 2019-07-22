  • Download mobile app
22 Jul 2019
Dr. Sohini Sastri Felicitated by Defence Minister Mr. Rajnath Singh

Covai Post Network

July 22, 2019

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Dr. Sohini Sastri, an internationally acclaimed Astrologer, was felicitated with the prestigious “Pride of the Nation” award by the Hon’ble Defence Minister of India, Mr. Rajnath Singh, at a special gala ceremony held at NCC Auditorium, Delhi Cantonment.

 

Dr. Sohini Sastri receiving Award from Rajnath Singh

 

The ceremony was conducted in presence of several other prominent personalities that included Mrs. Meenakshi Lekhi, MP – Delhi Cantt., Lt. Gen. (Dr.) DP Vats – PVSM, SM & VSM, Member of Rajya Sabha, Prof. Vijay Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Tripura University, Prof. M. Jagadish Kumar, Vice Chancellor, JNU, Shri Suresh Chavhanke, MD & Editor, Sudarshan News Channel, Gen. GD Bakshi, SM & VSM (Retd.) & Patron – Veterans India and Mr. BK Mishra, National President – Veterans India.

 

The “Pride of the Nation” award is considered to be one of the most prestigious awards in India. It is given to the people who have made notable contribution in various fields and made India proud. The entries for this award go through a stringent selection process by the jury and are supported by data and recommendations from various patrons.

 

Dr. Sohini Sastri is an internationally acclaimed Astrologer by profession. She has won various national and international awards for her professional and social initiatives on society. She was also recently felicitated with prestigious “Champion of Change” award by the Vice President of India, Hon’ble Shree Venkaiah Naidu, and the “Brilliance Award” by the Governor of Uttarakhand, Hon’ble Baby Rani Maurya.

 
Source: Newsvior

