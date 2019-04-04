Dr. Sohini Sastri Honoured with D. Litt

Dr. Sohini Sastri, renowned Indian Astrologer has been honoured with ‘D. Litt in Astrology’ by National American University, USA. The announcement was made at an event held in Mumbai recently at Classique Club, in the presence of several other eminent personalities from the education fraternity.

(L-R) Prof. Dr. Abhiram Kulshreshtha, Prof. Dr. N K Kapadia, Dr. Sohini Sastri

On receiving the honour, Sohini Sastri said, “I am thankful to National American University and National Institutes of Education & Research for this honour. Such awards and recognitions are a huge motivation and I hope to continue doing my best and contributing towards the field of Astrology.”

Other prominent personalities who were also awarded Doctorates at the same event includes Bollywood singer Mohit Chauhan and choreographer Terence Lewis. The convocation and gowning ceremony was graced by Dr. Abhiram Kulshreshtha, Director General National Institute For Education & Research, New Delhi. He is a renowned educationists of the country.

Dr. Sohini Sastri is one of the most trusted names in Astrology and is known for her services over the years. Many ceremonial acts and sacrificial rites distinct her prominence. Last year, she was honoured with Doctorate in Astrology by Victoria Global University, USA for her immense knowledge and contribution towards Astrology. She is also a receipt of ‘Champions of Change Award’ which was given to her by Honourable Vice-President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi recently.

For more details, please visit – sohinisastri.com.