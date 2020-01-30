Dream11 Becomes the Official Fantasy Game Partner of La Liga Santander In India

Business Wire India
La Liga Santander today announced Dream11 as the league’s Official Fantasy Game in India. La Liga Santander, one of the most popular football leagues in the world, features some of Europe's best football clubs such as FC Barcelona and Real Madrid FC. The league has witnessed to some of the finest global talents in football including 2019 Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi along with Karim Benzema and FIFA World Cup 2018 winner Antoine Griezmann.
Through this partnership, football fans in India will experience a deeper engagement with the league. They have the chance to showcase their knowledge by creating their own fantasy football
teams. The skills and knowledge of 7 crore+ users on Dream11 will put to the test to score great winnings from the fantasy football app
.
Announcing the partnership, Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director – LaLiga India, said
“We are thrilled to partner with India’s biggest fantasy sports platform, Dream11. Fantasy sports is a rage in India and we strongly feel that our association with Dream11 will only help us widen our reach and engagement with the Indian football fans. It will help us introduce many heroes of the league beyond Messi, Suarez, Benzema and a few others who already enjoy a special place in fans' hearts."
Talking about the partnership, Dream11 spokesperson said,
“We are excited to partner with one of the leading football leagues in the world, La Liga. Our association with La Liga Santander will help us deliver comprehensive and best in class fantasy sports experience to Indian football fans. Spanish football is all about skills and understanding strategies, which is central to creating a winning team on Dream11. We are certain that the thrilling matches of the league will keep the Indian football fans clued in."
India is one of the fastest-growing markets for fantasy sports. The popularity of categories such as fantasy cricket and football has positively impacted the overall consumption of sports in the country.
The recent Nielsen – IFSG report suggests that 37% per cent of fantasy sports players consume more than 6-8 hours of real-life sports content per week to stay abreast with knowledge on players and match conditions turning passive sports viewers into active participants of a match. On the other hand, 62 per cent of respondents watch different types of leagues, even when their team/country is not playing.
Hence, the partnership will help La Liga Santandar’s popularity grow in India by increasing the consumption of the league, taking fans closer to the action.
