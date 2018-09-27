27 Sep 2018, Edition - 1171, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- The issue won’t be referred to a larger bench
- SC upholds 1994 judgment, petition for review rejected, ‘1994 order not applicable to this case’
- Ayodhya case to be heard from October 29
- SC begins reading out judgment
- AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi politicises SC’s Adultery verdict, says ‘Teen Talaq criminalised, not Adultery’
- Supreme Court declares Section 497 unconstitutional
- Section 497 declared unconstitutional
- CJI and Justice Khanwilkar says adultery can be a ground for divorce but not a criminal offence
- Judges arrive in court, CJI begins reading opinion, verdict on Adultery Law shortly
- Husband is not the master, equality the need of hour, says CJI
DSIJ Enhances Portfolio Advisory Service With the Launch of PAS Interactive
by businesswireindia.com
September 27, 2018
Business Wire India
India’s oldest and most trusted investment fortnightly Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has enhanced its Portfolio Advisory Service (PAS) by launching – PAS Interactive. PAS Interactive now allows the customers to interact with DSIJ’s research team as part of its service.
PAS Interactive includes all the goodness of PAS (Portfolio Advisory Service) and in addition clients can request a call back from the research analyst in case of any doubt about the stock. In PAS interactive, we also relieve our clients from uploading the portfolio and updating the portfolio on our dashboard. The product addresses the three pillars of the portfolio management services – Risk management, Transparency and Service buttressed by our strong research.
Commenting on the new product launch, Rajesh V Padode, Managing Director
of DSIJ Pvt Limited
said, “Having given all automation in customers hand to self-manage their portfolio, it was found that automation, however state of art, cannot replace the human touch. Hence, this new premium service now allows our customers to talk with our Research team as well.”
Source: Businesswire