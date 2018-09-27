DSIJ Enhances Portfolio Advisory Service With the Launch of PAS Interactive

by businesswireindia.com

India’s oldest and most trusted investment fortnightly Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has enhanced its Portfolio Advisory Service (PAS) by launching – PAS Interactive. PAS Interactive now allows the customers to interact with DSIJ’s research team as part of its service.PAS Interactive includes all the goodness of PAS (Portfolio Advisory Service) and in addition clients can request a call back from the research analyst in case of any doubt about the stock. In PAS interactive, we also relieve our clients from uploading the portfolio and updating the portfolio on our dashboard. The product addresses the three pillars of the portfolio management services – Risk management, Transparency and Service buttressed by our strong research.Commenting on the new product launch,ofsaid, “Having given all automation in customers hand to self-manage their portfolio, it was found that automation, however state of art, cannot replace the human touch. Hence, this new premium service now allows our customers to talk with our Research team as well.”Source: Businesswire