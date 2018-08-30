  • Download mobile app

DSIJ’s Mr. Padode Meets PM Modi

by newsvoir.com

August 30, 2018

India's leading stock market magazine, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) had a proud moment on Saturday, 25th August 2018 when DSIJ's Editor-in-Chief, V B Padode and Rajesh V Padode, Managing Director of DSIJ met the charismatic Prime Minister of India in person to gift a copy of the book, “Making and Unmaking of Prime Ministers of India – 1945-2015”. The book is authored by V B Padode, Editor-in-Chief of Dalal Street Investment Journal.

 

DSIJ's Mr. Padode Meets PM Modi

Critiquing on the tenures of 14 prime ministers of India, V B Padode transverse the history of India from Nehruvian era to the current Modi Sarkar. The book also presents an agenda to the central government.

 

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. V B Padode said,“Meeting Modiji in person was an extreme delight and it further reinforced my confidence in the country’s leadership to take us to new heights. I sincerely believe and hope that Modiji continues in office for another 10 years and brings our country at par with other top developed nations in the world.”

 

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi along with President of India, Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu graced the occasion with their presence at Padode family's function held in Delhi last week.

 

The presence of these distinguished dignitaries was indeed a proud moment for all of us at Dalal Street Investment Journal.

 

About DSIJ

Starting off as a 12-page cyclostyled stapled booklet in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ), the flagship product of the company, soon began to be looked upon as the gospel of stock market investing. At a time when quality financial and guidance was rare, the company (DSIJ) pioneered many ‘firsts’ to cater to the fast growing investor base of India. Over the years, its primary publication and other products have helped investors create and protect their wealth in the most meaningful manner, guiding both new investors and the experienced ones, not to forget the established traders, to choose the right stocks, avoid pitfalls and reap the benefits of high tides in the vast ocean of equity investments. It is this vast experience, study and toughening during all kinds of scams and markets ups and downs that gives DSIJ an unbiased balanced insight about the several unfolding events without getting swayed by temporary and misleading populous excitement.

 

To learn more about the company and services offered, please visit: www.dsij.in.

 
Source: Newsvior

