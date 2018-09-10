DuPont Nutrition & Health Presents NutriScholars Awards – Season 2

Business Wire India
DuPont Nutrition & Health is proud to announce the second season of its DuPont NutriScholars Award (DNA), a pan-India food science program that fuels innovation, facilitates knowledge exchange and drives passion among the country’s food academics. This year, the program endorses bakery innovation breakthroughs from food science and technology students.
The DNA 2018 edition invites budding food technologists from academic institutions across the country to put their knowledge and skills to the test in bakery-themed projects. These projects focus on bringing the essence of innovative taste and texture in bakery applications that are centered around five award categories:
- The Vegetarian Cake Treat
- Innovation in Muffins and Cupcakes
- Healthy Breads
- Gluten free and Healthy Cookies
- ‘Out-of-the-box’ Bakery Innovation
DuPont Nutrition & Health launched the first edition of DuPont NutriScholars Awards program in August 2017 to pioneer ideation of ethnic Indian foods and beverages amongst food science and technology students throughout India. Roadshows were organized at seven college and university campuses and involved interaction with food science and technology students from pan-India.
DNA Season 2 will reach out to more than 200 universities and academies all over the country. The winning team across each award category will be announced in December 2018 at a felicitation ceremony in Gurugram.
The adjudicating panel in the grand finale will be comprised of esteemed industry experts from leading food companies, experienced academicians, scientists and DuPont representatives. The winning entries will be judged based on product innovativeness, commercialization viability and the improvements made with one or more DuPont™ Danisco®
ingredients during the developmental process.
Academia collaboration for innovative baked goods
DNA Season 2 seeks to identify promising solutions to address health and nutrition gaps, and textural challenges in bakery products.
“DuPont distinguishes itself with world-class product innovation and application development,” said Anurag Jain, Business Director, DuPont Nutrition & Health, South Asia. “We have a broad portfolio of ingredient offerings created with differentiated technologies and a robust innovation pipeline. We are delighted to announce the second edition of DNA and to have the continuing support from the Indian food science academia. It’s a journey towards building the food strategies of the future and driving innovation in food science.”
Karuna Jayakrishna, Innovation Leader, DuPont Nutrition & Health, South Asia added, “The Indian bakery industry is huge and growing exponentially. DuPont provides an excellent opportunity for students from all the food and interdisciplinary science and technology fields to collaborate and work closely with industry. The competition drives the development of creative food products using nutritional and functional bakery ingredients to channel growth in the Indian bakery segment.”
“This will help drive innovative ideas and shape up the future career of budding food scientists.”
Complete details of the competition and application forms are available on the program website: www.dupontnutrischolars.com
