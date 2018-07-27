Dynacon Projects Bags Contract to Build Steel Structure Building for Hyundai Motor

by newsvoir.com

New Delhi based, Dynacon Projects Pvt. Ltd., one of the reputed engineering oriented construction company has bagged the contract to construct the steel structure building for the sales and marketing headquarter of Hyundai Motor India.



Spread across 2 acres of land, the Project is located at the prime location of Sector 29 Gurugram. The project management consultants for the project are Hyundai Engineering Corporation (HEC).



On the development, Mr. Young Man Yoo, Project Director, Hyundai Engineering Corporation said, “We are excited to partner with Dynacon Projects. They have a very capable and highly motivated team. They recently executed the excavation and shoring works for our project. We are confident that the team will achieve the desired results within the given time frame while maintaining our quality standards.”



The six storey building has 4 basements and has an area of close to 30,000 sq m.



“We are proud to be associated with this prestigious project of Hyundai Motor. This iconic building when completed, shall add another feather in our cap. We are looking forward to a long and fruitful association with Hyundai Motor and are confident of delivering the project within a stipulated time period,” said Mr. Ashok Sarin, Managing Director, Dynacon Projects Pvt. Ltd.



About Dynacon Projects Pvt. Ltd.

Dynacon Projects, a company led by the father-son duo of Ashok Sarin and Abhinav Sarin has been in the construction business for nearly 2 decades and has successfully completed Civil, Structural, Finishing and MEP works for 100+ building projects including many prominent institutional and commercial buildings. Their client’s list includes the Dainik Jagran group, Emaar India, JM Baxi group amongst others.



For more information, please visit www.dynaconprojects.com.

Source: Newsvior