e-Governance Platform SoOLEGAL Helps Law Practitioners Grow their Practice and Transform at an Individual and Professional Level

Envisioned and developed by New Delhi based Sun Integrated Technologies and Applications (SITA), e-governance compliant platform SoOLEGAL is the largest private initiative in digital space for law in India. SoOLEGAL is poised to shape the future of delivery of legal services and transform the legal landscape. The registration process has enabled an exhaustive database of users who are legally qualified to offer services as advocates, lawyers and advisors. SoOLEGAL is based on a lifecycle approach, and is designed and developed on an e-governance framework comprising of four phases- Information, Interaction, Transaction, leading to Transformation of the stakeholders on an individual and professional level. SoOLEGAL is an online legal platform that makes it faster and easier to find and hire the best lawyers in any city of India. The platform acts as a 365*24*7 service hub to lawyers, paralegal officers and law firms enabling them to grow their online presence, showcase their expertise, capabilities and achievements. The chances of interacting with new potential clients increases exponentially. This eventually increases the efficiency of individual professionals and legal practices. SoOLEGAL is designed to transform the functional and operational approach of lawyers to align their practice more comprehensively with contemporary needs.

SoOLEGAL

It is the only platform based on workflow of lawyers and the Judicial System. Some of its unique and innovative services and products include:

MyFee – Through this secure e-Payment System, launched for the first time for lawyers for General and Consultation Invoicing, lawyers can get paid online for providing legal opinion, consultation and other services to existing and new clients.

C2RM is an advanced e-governance compliant artificial intelligence powered tool for lawyers to manage client relationships, track matters and case hearing, schedule appointments and report on client, billing and case activities.

Need A Lawyer – Clients can list their case anonymously. By adding their contact details, lawyers relevant to their case and location will get notified and they might contact the client if the case interests them.

Boost Profile (For lawyers) – This is an exclusive program to enhance lawyers profile and help them grow professionally.

An acronym for Research Opinions and Reviews, ROAR allows users to contribute by sharing publications, citations, research work, legal knowledge, documents, news, views, and opinions. Speaking to Manish Kaul, Director of SoOLEGAL about the journey so far he said, “We are delighted with how SoOLEGAL has taken shape. The platform has 80,000 registered users in just 8 months of its full system launch. SoOLEGAL has successfully reached out to the legal and paralegal professionals in Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities and the first to deliver digital services to lawyers in remote areas of Leh and Ladakh. The venture is currently engaged in an aggressive marketing drive to meet target user base of 1 million by year end 2019. The company is actively contracting bar associations pan India.” SoOLEGAL seeks to reform the legal sector of India by improving access to justice for the common man, providing legal education to all socioeconomic classes and legally empowering the citizens.