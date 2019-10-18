E-trio Becomes Indias First Company to have EV Retrofitting Certifications for Sedans and LCVs

When the diesel and petrol prices are skyrocketing then it’s time for people to switch to economically viable options. But Hyderabad based E-trio, thought of not only an affordable but also an eco-friendly option. It recently became India's first company to have certifications for Dzire and Tata ace apart from Alto from apex institutes like ARAI and ICAT.

The technology team behind EV Conversions at E-trio facility

In order to bring the best quality forward it has formed a core team of battery experts with patent applications in battery cooling technologies. With this, it did not only up its own credibility but also is now open to supply batteries to others companies or start-ups for the growth of the entire EV ecosystem in India.

India's first Electric LCV retrofitted by E-trio

With expertise and resources in place, this emerging EV solutions company is ready to offer EV conversion solutions to almost any category of vehicle. E-trio has appointed BharatMobi as B2C channel partner to address the growing demands of B2C EV conversions.

Dzire and Tata ace are amongst the most selling cars in ETS and Logistic segments respectively. After leaving no stones unturned for a successful run in the market, E-trio has completed logistics pilots with leading players and started production. E-trio also has plans afoot to lease retrofitted cars and LCVs and make it affordable for ETS (Employee Transport) and Logistic companies. After Dezire and Tata Ace, it is now working to get certification for 15 more vehicle models.