Earth Networks and RIMES Announce Technical Collaboration to Benefit Member Government Weather Services

Earth Networks, a global provider of weather intelligence, announced today it has partnered with the Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System for Africa and Asia (RIMES). The partnership will enable a multi-year collaboration program to enhance RIMES’ member state National Hydro-Meteorological Services (NMHS) capacity for early warning of severe weather. The announcement was made at the 6th annual InterMET Asia conference in Singapore.

Together, the two organizations are working to improve access to reliable weather information and early warning capabilities in Africa and Asia. By contributing on-the-ground insights from its weather and lightning networks, Earth Networks is providing critical hyperlocal data to RIMES to help regional NMHS close weather observation gaps in real-time and support more accurate forecasting. These technology enhancements will result in quicker warnings to the public before and during severe weather events.

Earth Networks has years of experience operating a severe weather early warning network throughout RIMES regions that powers a complete suite of visualization, forecasting, storm identification, alerting and tracking services relied upon by government agencies and private enterprises alike. This new agreement with RIMES supports Earth Networks’ commitment to build sustainable public-private weather information services partnerships with NMHS around the globe.

Under the agreement, Earth Networks will collaborate with RIMES and its member states on technical options for commercial solutions to improve forecasting and alerting capabilities for severe weather events. In addition to providing training and development for RIMES staff, Earth Networks will offer comprehensive weather data, including real-time and historical lightning data, weather observations, forecasting, as well as live storm-tracking and alerting through Sferic Maps and Sferic Mobile. RIMES will work to integrate Earth Networks lightning data and alerting capabilities into its multi-hazard early warning platform.

“Having access to Earth Networks unique lightning detection data and technology brings a higher level of situational awareness for incoming severe weather that we are eager to promote within our member states,” said A.R. Subbiah, Director of RIMES. “Our first endeavor using this valuable data is the deployment of a new decision support tool and real-time alerting mobile application in Odisha, the state with India’s highest number of lightning deaths and an area known for frequent and dangerous thunderstorms, cyclones and heavy rain, which causes flooding.”

“We are thrilled to partner with RIMES to assist in building scalable weather monitoring and alerting technologies for NMHS that yield accurate and timely warnings for severe weather conditions,” said Jim Anderson, Senior Vice President, Global Sales at Earth Networks. “Our goal is to further aid RIMES in providing its member governments actionable risk information to reduce the loss of life and destruction of property due to weather.”

With this collaboration, RIMES and its member states have access to an advanced suite of weather alerting and tracking tools from Earth Networks, including:

Total Lightning Detection Network

Operating over 1,700 sensors across 100 countries, Earth Networks Total Lightning Network is the most advanced lightning network in the world. Its ability to comprehensively monitor both in-cloud and cloud-to-ground lightning enables the creation of faster severe weather alerts, lightning-derived radar alternatives and real-time storm visualization.

Real-time Weather Visualization and Alerting with Sferic Maps and Sferic Mobile

Sferic Maps and its companion app Sferic Mobile provide forecasters, disaster management and emergency managers with web-based access to the industry’s best weather detection technologies. Only Sferic Maps shows live radar together with lightning flashes detected by the Earth Networks Total Lightning Network.

Faster Severe Weather Notifications with Dangerous Thunderstorm Alerts

Exclusive to Earth Networks, Dangerous Thunderstorm Alerts (DTA) provide advanced notification of the potential for severe weather, including lightning strikes, heavy rain, hail, strong winds and increased threat of tornadic activity.

High rates of in-cloud lightning serve as precursory indicators of the potential for severe weather activity. By tracking increased in-cloud lightning rates and issuing these alerts, Earth Networks can give advanced notice of severe weather potential by up to 45 minutes.

A Unique Alternative to Radar: PulseRad

While radar has proven an invaluable tool in weather forecasting, alerting and research, many areas of the world lack the financial resources and technical expertise to deploy, operate and maintain a radar solution.

PulseRad—the first practical radar alternative capable of coverage on a national and continental scale—visually resembles radar, is designed to provide similar benefits as radar at a lower cost, updates faster than radar, and can be accessed directly in Earth Networks’ Sferic Maps weather visualization dashboard.

While traditional radar is limited in coverage to less than 300 miles from land-based radar sites, PulseRad is also able to detect storms over oceans, near islands and within mountainous regions, providing crucial information not captured by traditional radar.

About Earth Networks

Earth Networks has developed partnerships in many countries over the past several years to bring weather observation, forecasting and alerting technologies that are both low-cost and easy to deploy and maintain. The company is committed to enabling the best weather and lightning observation networks, visualization tools and early warning alerting technologies to the world. Schools, airports, sports teams, utilities and government agencies rely on our early warning solutions to safeguard lives, prepare for weather events and optimize operations. Companies across all industries use our weather data to automate decisions regarding risk management, business continuity, and asset protection.

About RIMES

Based in Thailand, The Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System for Africa and Asia (RIMES) is an international and intergovernmental institution, owned and managed by its 48 member countries for the generation and application of early warning information. RIMES was formed in 2009 from the efforts of countries in Africa and Asia, in the aftermath of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, to establish a regional early warning system within a multi-hazard framework for the generation and communication of early warning information, and capacity building for preparedness and response to trans-boundary hazards.

