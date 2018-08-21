Ecogreen Energy to make Gurugram Garbage Free

Ecogreen Energy, the company responsible for the integrated solid waste management in the city, has achieved significant progress towards making the city garbage free. Over 1200 tons of waste is being generated in Gurugram every day and considering the rain condition in Gurugram, the situation of garbage even worsens. Ecogreen Energy has changed the condition considerably by ensuring that the garbage is properly dumped in dustbins and then taken to transfer stations for segregation.

Ankit Aggarwal – CEO, Ecogreen Energy

Major steps taken till date by Ecogreen Energy

Appointed ward managers in all 35 wards

Three transfer stations already operational in the city, three under process, to be commissioned soon

Closes 2 open dump yards in Gurugram in Sector 17 and near Old MCG Office

City’s waste predicament presents numerous health and environmental challenges. A noteworthy step has been taken by Ecogreen of door to door garbage collection. Ecogreen has deployed total 430 vehicles including 170 rickshaws to ensure 100% collection efficiency in the city. The garbage is collected and then taken to designated transfer stations. Cleanliness is not the only agenda of the company. The organization has also appointed ward managers in all the 35 wards to hear the plight of locals and resolve their issues in no time. These Ward Managers are facilitating better communication and complaint resolution through a toll free helpline number provided to residents.

Mr. Ankit Agarwal, CEO – Ecogreen Energy, said, “We are trying to adopt an engaging approach to local waste management and better door to door collection service. All vehicles and door to door collection will be managed by respective ward managers in a decentralized manner for better efficiency and performance hence, better control and efficiency of operations. He further adds, “As we are trying to work towards the betterment of the city, it is natural for some vested interests to oppose it. From last few months, people with malafide intention have tried to defame us. In such situation, it is necessary for us to focus on making a world class city by giving its citizens a clean and healthy city. We at Ecogreen Energy are committed to serve people.”

Subhash Singla, Regional Councilor – Ward 18, Gurugram said, “We have been fighting for closing the open dump for years. The open dump was close to a school and a temple, thus it was necessary to close it on priority basis. I am glad that Ecogreen took the effort which will provide a big relief to the people belonging there. We are also planning to build a proper road to further beautify the area.”

Taking its commitment to a new height, Ecogreen Energy is also planning to close all the open dump yards in its function area. It has already closed 2 open dump yards in Gurugram and 1 in Faridabad. The beautification of these areas has also begun. Further in it’s endeavor to reach out to people, a campaign called “Sath Karenge, Saaf Karenge” has been embarked upon under which 30,000 students from different schools in Gurugram will be sensitized about the good practices of waste management.

Three Transfer Stations at Beriwala Bagh (Near Rajiv Chowk), Atul Kataria Chowk and one opposite Paras Hospital in Gurugram has been set up by Ecogreen Energy. The transfer stations are designed with an aim to ensure no garbage is left in the open which leads to minimal exposure to citizens. This new waste management facility is set to provide the city with advanced mechanized means of transferring municipal solid waste in covered condition. All the three transfer stations have a combined capacity of transferring 300 tons solid waste every day. Three more Transfer Stations are under construction. All garbage from these stations will be sent to Bandhwari where the state of the art waste to energy plant is being developed.

About Ecogreen Energy

Ecogreen Energy is a leading waste management and a waste to energy Company in India. Its operations include Collection & Transportation of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), Processing into fine quality organic Compost and RDF. The company uses its leading Circulating Fluidized Bed Combustion (CFBC) technology for electricity generation from RDF. The company’s state of the art technology is in strict compliance with all the regulatory and emission norms including SWM 2016 and NGT Guidelines. With team strength of 700+ people, Ecogreen Energy endeavors to be commercially prudent with minimal hazardous impact on environment.