Ecogreen Set to make Gurugram and Faridabad Garbage-free

Ecogreen Energy, the company responsible for the integrated solid waste management, has achieved significant progress towards making Gurugram and Faridabad garbage-free. Taking its commitment to a new height, Ecogreen Energy is also planning to close all the open dump yards in its functional area. It has already closed over 55 open dump yards in Gurugram and Faridabad. The company also plans to beautify the areas.

The Ecogreen Energy’s new waste management facility (Transfer Stations) is set to provide the city with a state of the art mechanized means of transferring municipal solid waste in covered condition. It has constructed three transfer stations in Gurugram and four transfer stations in Faridabad, further nine transfer stations are under construction. The transfer stations are designed with an aim to ensure no garbage is left in the open which leads to minimal exposure to citizens.

Open dumping and burning of municipal solid waste raise serious health and sanitation issues in the city. For this, the company has introduced more than 750 vehicles in 2 cities for the door to door waste collection. It has installed 513 dustbins in the two cities (317 in Gurugram and 198 in Faridabad). On daily basis, the company is also collecting 1700 tons of garbage from the mentioned cities (1100 tons from Gurgaon & 600 tons from Faridabad).

Ankit Agarwal, CEO, Ecogreen Energy

Mr. Ankit Agarwal, CEO – Ecogreen Energy, “At Ecogreen Energy, we believe in fulfilling our commitment is sticking to our dedication of making the Gurugram and Faridabad clean cities. For this, we are taking every possible step. In fulfilling our commitment, many people tried to defame our name; as we believe it is natural for some vested interests to oppose it. In such situations, we focused on making world-class cities by giving its citizens clean and healthy cities. We are thankful to citizens of the duo cities for their overwhelming response: taking such a leap would not have been possible without their trust in us.”

With an aim to resolve the waste management problems of the committed cities, Ecogreen Energy has also taken the local management approach. It has appointed Ward Managers in all 4 cities (Gurugram, Faridabad, Gwalior & Lucknow). These Ward Managers are facilitating better communication and complaint resolution within 24 hours of time.

Ecogreen Energy has also established the “Leachate Treatment Plant” at Bandhwari with a total investment of Rs. 3.5 crore. The construction of the LTP began in December 2017 and was completed in April 2018, which is a landmark victory for the company. At present, the plant is operating at a capacity of 150 kiloliters per day; from which about 140-odd kiloliters of treated water is being obtained. The water is currently being stored on site and will be sent to the Behrampur sewage treatment plant for further processing. In the future, the treated water will be used to construct the waste to energy plant. It will take about five months to completely mitigate the leachate problem.

The company with its endeavor to reach out to people has also initiated a campaign called “Sath Karenge, Saaf Karenge” has been embarked upon under which 30,000 students from different schools in Gurugram will be sensitized about the good practices of waste management. With an aim to contribute in the national mission of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the company has taken an indomitable initiative to clean all the 35 wards of Gurugram before October 2. For this, the company will be utilizing its extra manpower and extra vehicles to collect MSW from all the wards.

About Ecogreen Energy

Ecogreen Energy is a leading waste management and a waste to Energy Company in India. Its operations include Collection & Transportation of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), processing into fine quality organic Compost and RDF. The company uses its leading Circulating Fluidized Bed Combustion (CFBC) technology for electricity generation from RDF. The companies' state of the art technology is in strict compliance with all the regulatory and emission norms including SWM 2016 and NGT Guidelines. With a team strength of 700+ people, Ecogreen Energy endeavors to be commercially prudent with minimal hazardous impact on environment.

Ecogreen Energy is an ultimate subsidiary of China Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited (CJE). CJE is one of the leading Waste to Energy companies incorporated in Cayman Islands and listed on Singapore Stock Exchange. CJE has over 41 Waste to Energy plants in China with cumulative power generation capacity of ~900 MW and daily waste handling capacity of 44,000+ tonnes.