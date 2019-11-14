EdCast Announces Global Alliance with TCS on Knowledge Management Platform

by businesswireindia.com

EdCast, the provider of the leading workforce learning experience content aggregation and curation platform, announces an alliance with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, to jointly offer and implement EdCast's Knowledge Cloud and learning experience solutions with Global 2000 and Fortune 500 companies.

The companies have formed this alliance in response to the strong and increasing enterprise demand for comprehensive, targeted, AI-powered knowledge management and learning experience solutions. The TCS-EdCast initiative allows large companies to procure, implement and optimize knowledge and learning experience solutions faster and more comprehensively than ever before, including on onboarding, upskilling, corporate learning and offboarding initiatives.

“In the drive to maintain a highly productive workforce in today’s digital world, organizations need to make learning opportunities available in the daily flow of work,” said Ram Subramanian, Global Head, Human Capital Practice, Enterprise Application Services at TCS. “Learning delivery platforms are critical, and we are looking forward to partner with EdCast and their Knowledge Cloud platform to enable customers to elevate the performance of their employee base.”

“We are excited to partner with industry leader TCS to support optimal implementation of our Knowledge Cloud solutions for large organizations worldwide,” says EdCast CEO and Founder Karl Mehta. “TCS’ customer-centric approach, digital expertise and deep contextual knowledge completely aligns with our goals of meeting demanding and rapidly-changing enterprise knowledge management needs quickly and comprehensively.”

EdCast CEO Karl Mehta will be discussing the TCS-EdCast alliance at the company’s 5th Annual Future of Work Summit, which kicked off yesterday at Google and finishes today at Stanford University. For more details on the Summit, visit https://www.edcast.com/corp/summit-2019/.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 450,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

About EdCast

EdCast is the AI-Powered Knowledge Cloud solution for unified discovery, personalized learning and knowledge management across the enterprise. Its award-winning platform is used internationally by Global 2000 companies and large government organizations, including NASSCOM and World Economic Forum, to solve the discovery and curation problems across all external and internal knowledge sources. EdCast’s offerings include its Learning Experience Platform (LXP) and MyGuide’s in-app guides, intelligence and automation for business processes and workflows. For additional information, visit www.edcast.com or follow us on Twitter @EdCast.

