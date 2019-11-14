EdCast to Provide Workforce Upskilling Benefits for Governments and Enterprises

by businesswireindia.com

EdCast announced that it is collaborating with Mastercard to deliver resources to enable governments and enterprises to develop the workforce of the future and close skills gaps around the world. As part of this strategic partnership, EdCast will contribute its platforms and technology to Mastercard’s in-development portable benefits solutions to deliver a more inclusive and resilient economy where all segments of society prosper.

From information technology to financial services to job training, many remain disconnected from the vital networks and resources they need to thrive in today’s economy. This collaboration represents a new opportunity for private enterprises to deliver solutions and ensure that the benefits of an expanding economy extend to all segments of society.

“The changing nature of work and growing income disparity means we must look to new pathways for moving people to prosperity,” said Laura Mackenzie, senior vice president, Global Prepaid Solutions at Mastercard. “Education and job training are critical to social mobility, and with this partnership, we hope to prepare future generations for a new wave of jobs.”

“Upskilling and reskilling are the new must-have employee benefits of the digital age,” said Karl Mehta, EdCast’s CEO and Founder. “By partnering with Mastercard, we will be able to pool our expertise to introduce meaningful solutions that help our changing workforce prosper.”

EdCast and Mastercard will work together to understand the pain points of employers and organizations with respect to workforce education and financial stability and determine tools and resources that address these needs and challenges in a way that traditional services have not.

EdCast CEO Karl Mehta will be discussing this Mastercard-EdCast collaboration at the company’s 5th Annual Future of Work Summit, which kicked off yesterday at Google and finishes today at Stanford University. For more details on the Summit, visit https://www.edcast.com/corp/summit-2019/.

About EdCast

EdCast is the AI-Powered Knowledge Cloud solution for unified discovery, personalized learning and knowledge management across the enterprise. Its award-winning platform is used internationally by Global 2000 companies and large government organizations, including NASSCOM and World Economic Forum, to solve the discovery and curation problems across all external and internal knowledge sources. EdCast’s offerings include its Learning Experience Platform (LXP) and MyGuide’s in-app guides, intelligence, and automation for business processes and workflows. For additional information, visit www.edcast.com or follow on Twitter @EdCast.

