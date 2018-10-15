Edtech Startup RoboManiax Ignites 20000+ Young Minds through Robotics and STEM Education

The Brainchild of Engineering student turned Eduprenuer Mayank Rajput, RoboManiax Edutech Pvt. Ltd. (REPL) grew out of the necessity to make students and guardians realise the importance of Technologically Aided Life and practical learning. REPL is an edutech firm working in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in the early stages of 6 years and onwards, through the course of time introducing students to the art of Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and Automation. The sad reality of engineering students working for out of context fields due to lack of work space and the need to convert fun Educational Learning to Industrial Conversion were the major driving forces behind the shaping of RoboManiax.

Mayank Rajput, CEO and Founder of RoboManiax

The RoboManiax Family has set base through RESK (Robotics and STEM learning centres) in 15+ cities of India such as Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Guwahati, Kerala, among others and this year they are touching international soil by setting up a RESK in Indonesia. Igniting 20,000 + young minds, RoboManiax Edutech Pvt. Ltd. provides engineering products solutions and consultancy in areas such as robotic simulation and control, machine vision, training, virtual reality and navigation applications. Hands on, practical knowledge gives REPL students a competitive advantage, as they have the expertise in designing and developing customised solutions to meet specific requirements. As the saying goes, “When the going gets tough the tough get going”, this adage works perfectly with how Mayank began his RoboManiax journey. Lack of funds and family support did not deter his determination and he initially bootstrapped with some of his savings as capital, and managed to build a website and start basic level marketing with little funds. All of this while he was in the second year of engineering college! Language does not act as a barrier anymore as the In Action training centres are run by native Regional heads so communication to any query can be resolved at ease.

Speaking to the CEO and Founder of RoboManiax, Mayank Rajput with regards to their plans to scale further, he said, “Since we are planning a solid force with the structure, a financial structure/ controller and a marketing team to alert the citizens about our presence and value should be the first step for us. Workspace needs to be called the ‘second home’ so a decent looking technology enabled workspace. The best ones bring in more executive leadership so you can appropriately allocate resources across sales, marketing, product, engineering and support.By 2020, we aim to have RESK present in 100 cities of the country for the betterment and hands on learning of young minds. Some strategies are under planning and will soon be executed as well.”