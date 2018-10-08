Educators Learn Productivity Tools at Tech Dive 2018

ScooNews preps the next wave of skills in school education to transform Teaching & learning with Tech Giants Microsoft, Adobe, Extramarks and Ebix Smartclass

The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet hosted top educators from across India at Tech Dive 2018 on October 5-6, 2018. Tech Dive 2018 is India’s answer to technology classroom for school leaders where they are oriented by design in the most updated technology-enabled learning solutions available. It is a 2-day back-to-school platform for educators where experts from leading technology solutions held classroom sessions with live demonstrations.

Tech Dive 2018 – India's First #EdTech Masterclass for School Leaders

Technology in schools is here to stay. How important is it to integrate using technology and skills related to search, learn and re-learn effectively to create lasting impressions in the way teachers teach and students learn. Thanks to technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Robotics, 3D printing etc, possibilities to create conducive learning environment in the classroom is possible.

Certificate of Excellence Being Presented By The Guests of Honour at Tech Dive 2018

According to Ravi Santlani, CEO, ScooNews, “Technology is all encompassing and is known to transform teaching & learning, accelerate innovation and solve tough problems in education. Tech Dive is a platform that will give the educators the insight into tools, technology and apps that best meet their learning objectives."

Principal of the host school The Hyderabad Public School, Mr. Skand Bali remarked, “As educational leaders, we need to create an atmosphere conducive for learning the latest actionable technology solutions. AI, VR, AR are the realities of future education system and cannot be ignored. My fundamental belief in a strong culture of learning & re-learning of the teachers will eventually benefit students and the society at large.”

Conceptualized as a two day, multi geography, different-teacher assembly rolled out by ScooNews, Tech Dive is to serve as a Gold Standard for teacher training in Tech Skills. It was designed as a two day residential learner-outcome assured event.

At Tech Dive, Technology enables learning to happen intuitively and self-paced for teachers who wish to take their learning forward to orient their students better. In the present times, school and teachers end up processing different types of data. Productivity tools (word processor, spreadsheet, database, and presentation software) are available on all computers and maybe the obvious tools to use for most teaching and learning tasks – and yet, it's probably true to say that 80 percent of computer users know only 20 percent of what a computer can do. The Tech Dive formula is designed to go to various cities.

