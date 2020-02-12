EHL Group Unveils Its New Singapore Campus

by businesswireindia.com

After having received the EduTrust certification from Singaporean authorities last June, Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne has now secured the location of its future campus.

With clear intent to expand the international opportunities of its students, EHL has been authorized to deliver its Bachelor in International Hospitality Management in Singapore1. Today, the world’s top hospitality management university2 has secured the location of its first international campus. The magnificent building located at 3 Lady Hill Road in the Orchard Road area will receive its first cohort in the fall of 2021. In the meantime, the Group plans to deliver short courses on site as early as July 2020.

Once a boarding school for the children of British soldiers, the former Kinloss House has been completely restored to its former classic beauty. This 2,400 square meter building set on 1.9 hectares of land used to be the executive training center for a major global company. The property houses classrooms, meeting rooms, a large multi-purpose hall and numerous break out spaces. This location has been selected based on several factors such as potential for student life, quality and aesthetics, flexibility to accommodate modern learning formats, its peaceful environment to facilitate learning, proximity to some of the main touristic landmarks and an opportunity to offer an EHL experience with a genuinely local flavor.

“We very much look forward to expanding our connection to the local community and participate in this thriving environment. It is with enthusiasm and conviction that we embark on this new adventure. Our commitment to the local economy will start at 3 Lady Hill Road and extend throughout the country, as we hope to strengthen our existing ties to the Singaporean hospitality industry”, said EHL Group CEO Michel Rochat.

EHL Campus (Singapore) is set to deliver the same internationally recognized “Bachelor of Science in International Hospitality Management” degree as EHL Campus Lausanne, adding first-hand local market knowledge and experience to the curriculum. This new campus aims to expand the opportunities for future hospitality leaders to thrive in an international landscape.

Candidates can apply to start their Preparatory Year at the EHL Campus Lausanne in September 2020 and then begin their Bachelor course as the first cohort at EHL Campus (Singapore) in the fall of 2021.

1 EHL Campus (Singapore) is registered as a private education institution in Singapore under the Private Education Act, Enhanced Registration Framework (ERF), Registration No 201731189N, and has received EduTrust Certification Scheme (Certification number EDU-2-2124, valid from June 14 2019 to June 13 2023).

2 According to the 2019 QS World University Rankings in Hospitality & Leisure Management

About EHL Group

EHL Group encompasses a portfolio of specialized business units that deliver hospitality management education and innovation worldwide. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, the Group includes:

EHL Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne is an ambassador for traditional Swiss hospitality and has been a pioneer in hospitality education since 1893 with over 25,000 alumni worldwide and over 120 nationalities. EHL is the world’s first hospitality management school that provides undergraduate and graduate programs at its campuses in Lausanne, Singapore and Chur-Passugg, as well as online learning solutions. The university of applied sciences is ranked n°1 by QS World University Rankings by subject and CEOWorld Magazine, and its gastronomic restaurant is the world’s only educational establishment to hold a Michelin Star.

EHL Swiss School of Tourism and Hospitality has been one of the leading hospitality management colleges for hotel specialists for 50 years. The College delivers Swiss-accredited federal diplomas of vocational education and training and of higher education in its 19th century spa-hotel in Chur-Passugg, Graubünden, to Swiss and international students from 20 countries.

EHL Advisory Services is the largest Swiss hospitality advisory company specializing in service culture implementation, business consulting, as well as the development and quality assurance of learning centers. EHL Advisory Services has offices in Lausanne, Beijing, Shanghai and New Delhi and has delivered mandates in more than 60 countries over the past 40 years.

