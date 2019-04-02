Einstein Doubles Customer Base after Launching Mobile Apps

by businesswireindia.com

Einstein Exchange, one of the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency exchange announced extraordinary customer growth as a result of the launch of the Company’s free mobile wallet & trading applications. Within 14 days of launch, the Einstein added over 60,000 new customers, representing over 100% growth in total customer count, and over 20,000 verifying their identity within the app’s proprietary KYC engine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005150/en/

Einstein Exchange's new cryptocurrency mobile wallet, designed for simplicity and ease of use, available in 12 different languages. (Photo: Business Wire)

Einstein released its cryptocurrency mobile applications on Apple’s iOS Store & Google’s Play Store in the first week of March 2019 featuring free cryptocurrency trading, in-app identity verification, unlimited Visa (NYSE: V) & Mastercard (NYSE: MA) funding with mobile 3DS security and unlimited $10 referral bonus to all customers who verify their identities.

Both Apple (NASDAQ: APPL) & Google’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) Android apps soared to the Top New Free and Top 100 Free Finance apps, respectively, attracting over 10,000 new downloads per day and driving over 19,000% increase in the exchange’s trade volume.

“Einstein’s mobile applications had a stunning & extraordinary debut. It took us 18 months to acquire our first 65,000 customers, whereas our mobile apps clearly showed tremendous value on a global scale for us to be fortunate to acquire over 60,000 new customers within 2 weeks,” said Michael Gokturk, Einstein’s CEO.

“We still have much to do to attract new customers and grow the overall market size, but this type of adoption gives us the optimism and market validation we need to continue innovating and pushing the industry forward.”

Einstein Convert, the Company’s featured mobile crypto wallets, enable customers to Convert, Earn & Spend over 19 different types of cryptocurrency from the safety and security of their mobile phones. Customers can convert into any cryptocurrency commission-free, earn $10 for every friend they refer to the app, and spend all or part of their wallet balance by using their free Einstein electronic credit-card issued right to their mobile phone.

“The apps are simple and beautifully designed,” added Gokturk, “but the feature that exceeded our wildest expectations was our referral program. We didn’t promote or market the app with traditional ads, our customers loved the app so much they became our biggest acquisition channel and we couldn’t be happier.”

About Einstein Exchange

Einstein Exchange is a Canada-based crypto-currency exchange launched in 2017 which now enables over 125,000 customers to convert, earn and spend crypto-currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and more, all for free. Einstein is registered with FINTRAC in Canada as a Virtual Currency Exchange. Einstein works with all major banks and is licensed to accept Visa, MasterCard, Interac, Flexepin, and SKRILL for customers seeking to invest in crypto-currency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005150/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005150/en/Source: Businesswire