Elan Group Joins Hand with Mitsubishi

Elan Group, one of the leading commercial real estate developers of Gurgaon, has entered into a strategic partnership with Mitsubishi Elevator India Private Limited (hereafter called Mitsubishi Elevator) whose mother factory in Japan called Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Inazawa Works is one of the leading global manufacturers of elevators and Escalators. This will help Elan Group deliver high-ends commercial properties in Delhi-NCR.

Mr. Ravish Kapoor, Director, Elan Group

Explaining about the deal, Mr. Ravish Kapoor, Director, Elan Group, said, “Elan Group believes in delivering lasting quality coupled with luxury to its customers. We believe in using high-end products and technology in all our projects. Elan Group is privileged to be associated with the world-renowned 'Mitsubishi Elevator'."

Mr. Ko Tanaka, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Elevator and Mr. Raj Kumar Singhal, CEO, Elan Group

The deal was finalized in August 2018 under the mentorship of Mr. Raj Singhal, CEO, Elan Group. Elan will be using Mitsubishi Elevator in all it’s commercial projects. Under this agreement, an LOI has been signed with Mitsubishi Elevator, Wherein, Mitsubishi Elevator shall supply elevators to Elan for the development of Elan Mercado at Sec-80, Elan Town Centre at Sec-67 Sohna Road both of which are nearing possession, Elan Miracle located at Sec-84 Dwarka Expressway and their upcoming project in Sec-70, Gurgaon.

Mr. Ko Tanaka, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Elevator said, “India is an attractive emerging market with exponentially growing Commercial & Residential sectors. In the times to come, the demand for the high-performance elevator will continue to increase strongly in various segments, especially in the real estate sector. Through this association, we will continue to leverage ourexisting, strong sales and marketing network in India.”

About Elan Group

Elan Group has recognized the potential of the Indian realty sector and looks forward to contributing in its growth through ultra-luxury Commercial and Hospitality properties. Elan Group is developing cutting edge innovations that will bring major positive transformation in Indian realty industry. The group aims at creating connections between discerning individuals and intelligent spaces to create exciting new prospects. This includes adopting breakthrough innovations, exploring new technologies and researching potential future spaces.

The company has embarked a strong presence in the highly competitive commercial real estate market in Gurgaon.