  • Download mobile app
14 Mar 2020, Edition - 1705, Saturday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Unnao rape victim’s father’s death: Kuldeep Sengar, the expelled BJP MLA has been sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment.
  • 16 people have been tested positive for #Coronavirus in Kerala.
  • Economic Offences Wing resumes its probe into the land scam allegation against Jyotiraditya M. Scindia
  • Bloodbath on Dalal street. Sensex opens 2390 points lower, Nifty breaches the 9000 mark
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Elliott Statement on SoftBank

by businesswireindia.com

March 14, 2020

Business Wire India

SoftBank’s announcement of its intention to commence an initial buyback program of 500 billion yen is clearly an important first step in addressing the Company’s significant undervaluation, and one that Elliott supports. Elliott believes that SoftBank will have opportunities to pursue additional buybacks following the completion of the Sprint/T-Mobile transaction. Elliott trusts that SoftBank’s leadership will continue to build upon today’s progress and its demonstrated commitment to value creation.

 

About Elliott

 

Elliott Management Corporation manages approximately $40.2 billion of assets. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The Elliott funds’ investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation.

 

 
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿