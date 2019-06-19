Elucidata Expanding Aggressively in India

Working with some of the biggest and most innovative organizations – including Pfizer, Cygnal, MIT, Yale & Princeton

Elucidata, the data science startup focused on making better drugs, faster, has announced its plans to double its workforce by 2019. The company has already begun ramping up its India operations. Additionally, as part of its global expansion strategy, Elucidata has hired two senior leaders; Sony Kadvan as Vice President, Engineering and Jim Martin as Vice President, Business and Market Development.

Launched in 2015 by IIT Bombay & MIT graduate Abhishek Jha and IIT Delhi alumnus Swetabh Pathak, Elucidata uses data science to reduce the time taken to discover life-saving drugs, impacting human lives significantly. The company’s flagship platform ‘Polly’, a cloud-based, integrated biomedical data platform, helps analyze, visualize, interpret and share vast amounts of omics datasets – from 1000s of patients, 1,000,000s of samples, 21,000 genes, 10,000 small molecules, and 30,000 proteins – to generate insights.

The startup has raised $1.7 million in seed funding led by Hyperplane Venture Capital and prominent angels last year. It currently has offices in Delhi and Bangalore, India, as well as Cambridge, Massachusetts and San Francisco.

Commenting on this expansion strategy, Swetabh Pathak, Co-founder, Elucidata said, “Data led drug discovery is a $180 billion opportunity worldwide. We are one of the few startups in this space with real customers and traction. We have the tools to disrupt traditional models of data analysis in drug discovery. Our journey began in Cambridge, MA with support from some of the best minds in omics. It continues with the hiring of leaders in the US and India to drive our growth.”

Over the past three years, Elucidata has partnered with over 50 organizations, spanning biopharma, biotechnology, academic, and non-profit research organizations. Some of its clients include Pfizer and top universities like MIT, Yale, and Princeton.

In response to increased demand for use of its Polly platform for advanced omics analysis, Elucidata plans to hire engineers, bioinformaticians, sales professionals and “disease experts” who can understand how a disease works at the molecular level.

EluciData's mission is to transform the way data is used to drive decisions in R&D labs. We have created Polly, an end to end, vendor-neutral, cloud-based platform that standardizes and streamlines omics data analysis workflows, as well as integrates various forms of omics data to understand cellular phenotype. The Polly platform analyzes and integrates data across genomics, epigenomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and microbiomics, providing enhanced insights into the underlying biology of a particular cell. Our integration workflows allow scientists to combine various omics datasets in order to more rapidly advance biological research. Our custom algorithms reduce omics data processing time from weeks to literally minutes, quickly giving researchers insightful results and clear follow-on directions in which to move. Our on-demand service offerings include collecting, curating, and analyzing biological data as well as creating custom software product offerings to assist clients in their efforts to better identify and validate biological targets, speeding development of an organization's scientific and therapeutics assets.

