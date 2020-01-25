Embassy Group Celebrates the Spirit of Patriotism with a Special Tribute on Republic Day

by businesswireindia.com

On the landmark occasion of the 71st Republic Day, Embassy Group celebrated the spirit of patriotism by lighting two of its iconic properties with the Indian tricolour, igniting pride and patriotism in every Indian.Customary that iconic buildings around the world celebrate momentous occasions, Embassy Lake Terraces, Hebbal and Four Seasons at Embassy ONE was lit up in the tricolour marking the significance of the Republic Day in the city of Bangalore and India as a whole.The effort was put together by 25 electricians who worked all through for over 48 hours. The 1800 LED lights illumination of saffron, white and green, was displayed in a three-day sequence run-up to the Republic Day starting January 24, 2020.The visual expression of the tricolour on Embassy Lake Terraces and Four Seasons at Embassy One underlines the solidarity of India and its people, strengthened by bonds of cultural unity.The Embassy properties were lit up from early evening on 24Jan 2020 and the grand display of lights was viewed by a euphoric crowd of visitors.Source: Businesswire