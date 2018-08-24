  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
24 Aug 2018, Edition - 1137, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The Health Ministry approved an additional grant of ₹18.71 crore under the National Rural Health Mission to flood-hit Kerala
  • AFP quotes United States Geological Survey(USGS): 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Peru-Brazil border region
  • Arunachal bursts onto world tea map, produce sells for record Rs 40,000/kg
  • Encounter underway in Anantnag’s Kokernag area, 3 terrorists holed up
  • Two brothers kill friend over Rs 5 beedi packet in Delhi
  • ‘Helpful’ banker cheats woman of Rs 6.25 lakh
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Empress Universe 2018 Announces City Contest Winners

by businesswireindia.com

August 24, 2018

Business Wire India
Empress Universe 2018, an International Beauty Pageant headquartered in India, announced city contest winners. Empress Universe city contest was held in five categories- Empress Universe, Empress Universe – Elegance, Empress Universe – Grace, Empress Universe – Ms, Empress Universe – Petite. Winners of the city contests across the globe will now participate in the second round- Empress Universe State Contest to be held in 106 states worldwide.

More than 18,000 participants enrolled themselves from more than 52 countries worldwide to participate in Empress Universe 2018. Out of these participants, 700 were selected for the next round. Winners of city round were selected from Punjab, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Gujrat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, North-east states, USA, UK, Canada etc.

To see the results, click the link given below
https://www.empressuniverse.com/city-contest-winners

Speaking about this, Mrs. Shelly Maheshwari Gupta, Founder and Conceptualizer, Empress Universe says, "We are thrilled to announce the name of city winners in all five categories. It gives me immense pleasure to see how hard-working and goal-oriented these participants are because your appearance doesn’t win you the crown rather it’s your rigorous hard work and disciplined lifestyle that helps a contestant to be a winner. I am very excited to see their performance in the Empress Universe State contest."
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿