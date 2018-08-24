24 Aug 2018, Edition - 1137, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- The Health Ministry approved an additional grant of ₹18.71 crore under the National Rural Health Mission to flood-hit Kerala
- AFP quotes United States Geological Survey(USGS): 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Peru-Brazil border region
- Arunachal bursts onto world tea map, produce sells for record Rs 40,000/kg
- Encounter underway in Anantnag’s Kokernag area, 3 terrorists holed up
- Two brothers kill friend over Rs 5 beedi packet in Delhi
- ‘Helpful’ banker cheats woman of Rs 6.25 lakh
Empress Universe 2018 Announces City Contest Winners
by businesswireindia.com
August 24, 2018
Business Wire IndiaEmpress Universe 2018
, an International Beauty Pageant headquartered in India, announced city contest winners. Empress Universe city contest was held in five categories- Empress Universe, Empress Universe – Elegance, Empress Universe – Grace, Empress Universe – Ms, Empress Universe – Petite.
Winners of the city contests across the globe will now participate in the second round- Empress Universe State Contest to be held in 106 states worldwide.
More than 18,000 participants enrolled themselves from more than 52 countries worldwide to participate in Empress Universe 2018. Out of these participants, 700 were selected for the next round. Winners of city round were selected from Punjab, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Gujrat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, North-east states, USA, UK, Canada etc.
Speaking about this, Mrs. Shelly Maheshwari Gupta, Founder and Conceptualizer, Empress Universe
says, "We are thrilled to announce the name of city winners in all five categories. It gives me immense pleasure to see how hard-working and goal-oriented these participants are because your appearance doesn’t win you the crown rather it’s your rigorous hard work and disciplined lifestyle that helps a contestant to be a winner. I am very excited to see their performance in the Empress Universe State contest."
Source: Businesswire