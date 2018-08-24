Empress Universe 2018 Announces City Contest Winners

by businesswireindia.com

More than 18,000 participants enrolled themselves from more than 52 countries worldwide to participate in Empress Universe 2018. Out of these participants, 700 were selected for the next round. Winners of city round were selected from Punjab, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Gujrat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, North-east states, USA, UK, Canada etc.

, an International Beauty Pageant headquartered in India, announced city contest winners. Empress Universe city contest was held in five categories-Winners of the city contests across the globe will now participate in the second round- Empress Universe State Contest to be held in 106 states worldwide.To see the results, click the link given belowsays, "We are thrilled to announce the name of city winners in all five categories. It gives me immense pleasure to see how hard-working and goal-oriented these participants are because your appearance doesn't win you the crown rather it's your rigorous hard work and disciplined lifestyle that helps a contestant to be a winner. I am very excited to see their performance in the Empress Universe State contest."