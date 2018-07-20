Enerparc India Commissions Rooftop Solar Project for Bharat Fritz Werner

Business Wire India Enerparc India
, a subsidiary of global solar solution provider Enerparc AG
is glad to announce the commissioning of 980 kWp solar project at Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd. (BFW)
located at Bengaluru, Karnataka.
The project has been financed, constructed and executed by Enerparc
through its investment special purpose vehicle, which would sell the solar power to BFW
on a long term. The project is second of Enerparc’s
growing solar rooftop portfolio in India, it is one of the benchmarks for the company as innovative non-penetrative mounting methods are used coupled with Enerparc’s
priority on quality and safety. Speaking about the association with BFW
, Mr. Santosh Khatelsal, the Managing Director of Enerparc India
, said, “We are very glad to be associated as a sustainability partner with a prestigious company like BFW
. This project will help Enerparc
to add another leading brand in its portfolio of 1.2 GW as an Independent Power Producer across the world.”
The rooftop solar project at BFW
will generate approx. 15 lacs of units annually thus helping BFW
to meet a major portion of its power needs through green energy and reducing its dependency on fossil fuels. It will also help BFW
to offset 1350 tons of carbon emission every year. “BFW
has always been a pioneer in adopting new technologies for its business and global sustainability, this solar project with Enerparc
is yet another example of BFW’s
commitment of being socially responsive towards the environment," said Mr. Ravi Raghavan, the MD and CEO of BFW
.
Source: Businesswire