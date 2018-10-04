Enjoy the New Interactive Way to ‘React’ to Videos on TikTok

by newsvoir.com
Now reacting to your favourite video or sprucing it up on TikTok is even more interactive and fun! TikTok, one of the world’s most popular destinations for short-form videos, today announced its latest feature “React” in India at the TikTok Creator Summit – 2018, along with the winners of the fifth edition of its 1 Million Audition. Moreover, TikTok also presented the "Creator Playbook", an easy to use guide, with tips and tricks on how to amplify your talent on the app.
Images from TikTok’s Creator Summit – 2018
From Left to right: Popular creator and TV actor Aashika Bhatia at The Summit, The TikTok Family in India, Popular creator and TV actor Avneet Kaur at The Summit
Videos shared by some of the top creators on TikTok – Nagma Mirajkar, Ayush Mehta, Avneet Kaur, Awez Darbar and Aashika Bhatia
TikTok also celebrated the successful completion of the fifth 1 Million Audition! The challenge was introduced in 2017. Since then, it has been a much-awaited tradition across Japan, India, Latin America, Europe and the United States with over 1,000,000 participants. To commemorate the launch of the ‘React’ feature in India and to celebrate the end of the fifth edition of the 1 Million Audition, TikTok’s most popular edition yet, some of TikTok’s favorite and popular creators gathered at the Summit. This edition saw over 510,000 videos published. What made this edition even more thrilling was the addition of two new categories – fashion and art, where creators showed off their skills in innovative ways as they did with other categories: vines, sports and special skills.
Commenting on the occasion, Raj Mishra, representing TikTok in India said, “We at TikTok along with our global community of creators congratulate all the winners of the fifth edition of the 1 Million Audition. This edition was the first, after the rebranding of TikTok (previously musical.ly) and as always, each edition has been more exciting than the last and we are happy to know that users choose TikTok as the preferred platform to showcase their talent in front of a global audience. Moreover, we strive to keep adding new features, stickers, and special effects to supplement our creators videos.”
The following top five winning creators was each awarded an iPhone X smartphone and INR 35,832 / USD 500 in cash and the top 200 participants won INR 28,66,600 / USD 40,000 collectively!
Vaishnavi Dhoundiyal; Fashion
Partha Mandal; Art
Samit Gambhir; Vines
Umesh Saini; Special Skills Guru
Suraj Pal Singh; Sports
Present at the event to celebrate the success of TikTok’s 5th 1 Million Audition was Dhruv Chitgopekar, Founding Partner and National Sales Head, KWAN Entertainment who said, “We are excited to be partners with TikTok and be a part of its exponential growth in India. TikTok has revolutionised the way social media works by creating the new-age digital influencer. The app serves as a platform that allows users to showcase their talents in front of a global audience. We at KWAN Entertainment are delighted to bring our marketplace of relationships and servicing capabilities to TikTok in India. We had an eventful year with TikTok in India where we collaborated for spot properties, television, youth festivals, and talent hunts. We are also working towards assisting TikTok in introducing a regional flavour by targeting content creators and new users in non-hindi speaking markets.”
If you missed this challenge do not worry, TikTok’s (then musical.ly) next challenge is right around the corner. In the meantime, download and visit the TikTok app for plenty of other on-going challenges to express your talent and have fun!
