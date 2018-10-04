Enjoy the New Interactive Way to ‘React’ to Videos on TikTok

Now reacting to your favourite video or sprucing it up on TikTok is even more interactive and fun! TikTok, one of the world’s most popular destinations for short-form videos, today announced its latest feature “React” in India at the TikTok Creator Summit – 2018, along with the winners of the fifth edition of its 1 Million Audition. Moreover, TikTok also presented the "Creator Playbook", an easy to use guide, with tips and tricks on how to amplify your talent on the app.

Images from TikTok’s Creator Summit – 2018

From Left to right: Popular creator and TV actor Aashika Bhatia at The Summit, The TikTok Family in India, Popular creator and TV actor Avneet Kaur at The Summit

The new react feature enables creators to innovatively share their reactions to the videos they love. Now, using the “ React ” option under the “ Share ” menu in the app, you can record an audio or video of your reaction alongside the original video. What’s more? You can get as creative as you want with your reaction, and then pin and place your “ React ” video on the screen.

Videos shared by some of the top creators on TikTok – Nagma Mirajkar, Ayush Mehta, Avneet Kaur, Awez Darbar and Aashika Bhatia

TikTok also celebrated the successful completion of the fifth 1 Million Audition! The challenge was introduced in 2017. Since then, it has been a much-awaited tradition across Japan, India, Latin America, Europe and the United States with over 1,000,000 participants. To commemorate the launch of the ‘React’ feature in India and to celebrate the end of the fifth edition of the 1 Million Audition, TikTok’s most popular edition yet, some of TikTok’s favorite and popular creators gathered at the Summit. This edition saw over 510,000 videos published. What made this edition even more thrilling was the addition of two new categories – fashion and art, where creators showed off their skills in innovative ways as they did with other categories: vines, sports and special skills.

Commenting on the occasion, Raj Mishra, representing TikTok in India said, “We at TikTok along with our global community of creators congratulate all the winners of the fifth edition of the 1 Million Audition. This edition was the first, after the rebranding of TikTok (previously musical.ly) and as always, each edition has been more exciting than the last and we are happy to know that users choose TikTok as the preferred platform to showcase their talent in front of a global audience. Moreover, we strive to keep adding new features, stickers, and special effects to supplement our creators videos.”

The following top five winning creators was each awarded an iPhone X smartphone and INR 35,832 / USD 500 in cash and the top 200 participants won INR 28,66,600 / USD 40,000 collectively!