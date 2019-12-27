Entering a New Decade With TeachMeCash: Global Brands Pay for People's Opinions

by businesswireindia.com

Over the last 10 years, marketing research has changed a lot. The strong competition shifted the focus of company spending to quick and efficient solving customer problems, the relevance of which is changing every second. Rapidly changing marketing trends form the basis for the overall strategy of investors and large companies.

Illia Danylenko, the CEO of TeachMeCash, holds a speech at KOL Summit 2019 in Beijing. (Photo: Business Wire)

Look at the example of such EdTech giants as Tencent, TAL, Sequoia Capital and make sure that collecting analytics about customer requests through specialized platforms becomes the most demanded resource when creating a product and its sales strategy. Every company aims to increase its solvent audience. Brands are ready to pay for the real opinions of potential customers to take leading positions in the market.

Illia Danylenko is an investor and the founder of one of such analytical platforms – TeachMeCash. Taking the concept of providing brands with up-to-date customer information and customers – with a high-quality educational product as a basis, he presents an innovative approach to marketing research using the TeachMeCash product.

The main mission of TeachMeCash is to improve the education system by creating detailed analytics for products in the EdTech industry. To achieve this goal, the company collaborates with globally-known brands – Tencent, TAL, and others; conducts regular surveys of customers who are paid for their opinions.

To attract people to work, it was decided to create a resonant offer for the market. Still, revenue for surveys will gradually fall when the company has enough customers to conduct quality research. So, the first customers will earn much more.

Since the platform launch on September 6, 2019, the company has already established its position in the European market, having a head office in Ukraine (Kiev) and signing contracts with the partners. The numbers speak of the popularity of marketing research: for 3.5 months, 21,820 subscriptions were sold for $50,600,000 million – this is the first limited set originally proposed by TeachMeCash. Respondents have already earned $80,489,300 out of $232,482,000 allocated by partners for the year. Global publications write about the company: Forbes, MarketWatch, CEOWorld, Sina Finance, Jinse, Toutiao Manquian, and 600+ other media.

TeachMeCash has set the following objectives for 2020:

registering an official legal entity in China in January.

opening new offices at the points of highest demand in January 2020: in China (Shenzhen) and Singapore.

processing requests for opening 23 new offices around the world, in particular in India (New Delhi), Malaysia (Kuala-Lumpur), Poland (Warsaw), the Philippines (Manila), Korea (Seoul), and 10+ cities in China, etc.

setting a list of events for 2020 to convey to our clients the sense and the mechanics of work with the platform.



For the celebrating the Chinese New Year and the start of a new decade, TeachMeCash gives a chance to win one of 17 valuable prizes (from iPhone Pro Max to Macbook Pro 15”) to those who buy one or more subscriptions from December 20, 2019, to January 25, 2020. See the blog for the giveaway conditions.

Do not miss the opportunity to become the first and best! Illia Danylenko and the TeachMeCash team will take part in large-scale business events and conferences in China (Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou). Read more on the TeachMeCash blog.

The founders of TeachMeCash believe that very soon every child will be able to get a decent education for a reasonable price. The innovative approach and your opinion are already changing the old education system, making it more effective. TeachMeCash subscriptions and the ability to participate in surveys are limited, the limits can be seen on the site.

However, marketing research is not limited only to the EdTech niche. The company is negotiating with brands in Fintech, Medtech, Game to help industries grow and clients – earn with their opinions.

By becoming part of the TeachMeCash team, you are creating a better future for your family and the entire country.

Start a new decade with the best!

