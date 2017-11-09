- Download mobile app
OUR JOURNEY CONTINUES: DHANUSH GETS NOSTALGIC
by behindwoods.com
November 9, 2017
Arvind Sundaram
Dhanush and Vetri Maaran share a super rapport, who have given us quality films like Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Kaakka Muttai, and Visaranai. It was 10th year anniversary of Polladhavan yesterday (November 8), and Dhanush had something to say about this on Twitter.
He tweeted with a new picture from the shooting spot of their current film, Vada Chennai, saying, “10 years ago dis day polladhavan released.Our journey continues as a team 2 explore nd learn together. From d sets of vadachennai right now.”