Entrepreneur Youth Motivator and Achiever Chiranjiv Patel Wins Business World 40 Under 40 Landmark Title

Prominent Entrepreneur and achiever from Gujrat, Chiranjiv Patel has bagged the prestigious “BW 40 under 40” award in BW Business World’s 2nd edition of 40 Under 40 Summit and Awards held in Gurgaon.

Business World 40 Under 40

40 Under 40 was to honour the Indian entrepreneurs and professionals below the age of 40 who have paved their path to achieving an unusual success in their career. BW has nominated almost 300 entrepreneurs across India and from that they have scrutinized 40 best people.

The winners were selected by the best of the jury members from the industry. A few of the elite names which were part of the jury for the whole process were Dr. Anurag Batra (Chairman, Business World), Mr. Ramnathan (Director, at Atal Innovation Yojana, India), Mr. T. V Mohan Das Pai (Chairman Manipal Global Education Group) and also Rana Daggubati (Actor).

Speaking on the occasion Chiranjiv said, “I feel very privileged of winning such a prestigious award; it is an ecstatic moment for me. I strongly believe in giving back to the society and, this award will motivate me to do more for the society and its well being. This achievement gives me a responsibility to inspire millennials’ to follow their dream to make a positive change in the society along with the business. Also, I would like to thank my entire team and mentors, without their support this would have not been possible."

Chiranjiv Patel is the Managing Director and the Vice Chairman of P. C. Snehal Group, which is one of the leading construction and engineering business groups in India. He is also the founding member of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization’s Gujarat chapter, which currently touches the lives of 65 entrepreneurs in Gujarat. He is also a Global committee member at Entrepreneurs’ Organization and recently has been appointed as the Chairman for Indo Canadian Business Chamber (ICBC), Gujarat. He also serves on various boards and is Council Member (Gujarat) & Chairman (Membership Committee – Gujarat) – FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry).