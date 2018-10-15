Envigo Accelerates Growth With Launch of New Services, New Office

by businesswireindia.com

Envigo, a full-service digital marketing boutique agency, announced the opening of its new office in the industrial and financial hub of Gurugram in Haryana, to achieve rapid growth and strengthen its presence. Envigo also announced the launching of an assortment of services in the field of digital marketing and technology.In addition to the primacy of the location, the new space vastly increases the office footprint, and is in tandem with the agency’s growth strategy. Likewise, the launch of a plethora of new services including videos, 3D animation, Business Intelligence, Voice Search, and User Experience Design will augment the agency’s growth and widen its reach.‘Our relocation to Gurugram as well as our decision to offer a range of new services was a natural progression to the next level of our growth,’ said Santosh Singh, Vice-President of digital marketing at Envigo. “While moving to Gurugram will give us an opportunity to tap the area’s high-tech talent pool, our new services will help us cater to a more diverse clientele. We are particularly excited to present our bespoke Business Intelligence tool and 3D animation services,” he added.With an SEO (Search Engine Optimization) team having an overall combined experience of 150 years and a 97.6% client retention, Envigo is one of the fast-progressing digital marketing agencies in India. Its bespoke digital marketing solutions have attracted several big names such as Deccan Herald – an iconic southern Indian newspaper with a readership of more than 500,000, Randstad – the world’s second largest human resource consulting firm headquartered in the Netherlands and Seawings – a luxe seaplane tour operator based in the United Arab Emirates.Source: Businesswire