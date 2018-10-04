Equifax Joins with Manipal to Evangelize Data Science in India to Ensure Stronger Future for Students

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Manipal ProLearn, the professional learning arm of Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE) and Equifax Inc., the global information solutions company, today. The MoU aims at creating industry-ready professionals specialized in data science and analytic skills for the Banking Financial services and Insurance (BFSI) sector. All students enrolling in Data Science programs of Manipal ProLearn will benefit from this MoU.

Left – Ravi Panchanadan, MD & CEO MaGE, Right – KM Nanaiah, MD & Country Leader, Equifax

Through this MoU, Manipal Global will enhance the learning experience for its students by updating their curriculum with case studies and other industry inputs. Equifax will hold regular webinars and classroom sessions to help train the students of Manipal Global about data analytics in the BFSI industry. Also, Equifax India will continuously evaluate students of Manipal ProLearn for placement in their Analytics team. In the recent placement season, Equifax made four offers of employment to students of the PG Diploma program in Data Science.

As one of the leaders in the analytics space, Equifax combines three aspects – robust data, analytics and advanced technology – to provide actionable insights for businesses. This enables the company to make sound decisions for customer acquisition, extending credit, mitigating fraud and managing portfolio risk better. This initiative will help the students to upskill themselves, gain specialized knowledge in the BFSI Analytics area and become more industry-ready.



“Today, the largest requirement for data analytics professionals – about 40-45 percent – is from the BFSI sector," said Ravi Panchanadan, Managing Director & CEO of Manipal Global Education Services. “This tie-up aims to bridge the gap between what is the actual requirement of the industry versus what is being taught to the potential students in the field of data science/data analytics. Equifax will equip ProLearn professionals in the banking segment with technical know how to manage analytics in the banking domain.”

“We are very excited with our industry-academia partnership with Manipal Global Education Services,” said KM Nanaiah, Managing Director and Country Leader, India and MEA for Equifax. “Data sciences is an emerging field that has seen tremendous growth in demand for the relevant skills. Being a global leader in Data and Analytics, Equifax will offer recruitment platform and help molding the curriculum to industry’s real life use cases and best practices thus providing an opportunity to budding data science professionals to build the required skillsets.”

About Manipal Global Education Services

Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE) is a leading education service provider from India which operates university campuses and colleges in Dubai, Antigua, Nepal and Malaysia. In India, MaGE offers corporate training through Manipal Global Academies, assessment through MeritTrac, vocational training through Manipal City & Guilds and professional certification through Manipal ProLearn. MaGE has trained close to 100,000 corporate and professional learners for the banking, IT and data science industries, and does over five million assessments annually.

For more information, please visit http://www.manipalglobal.com.

About Equifax

Equifax is a global information solutions company that uses unique data, innovative analytics, technology and industry expertise to power organizations and individuals around the world by transforming knowledge into insights that help make more informed business and personal decisions.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs 10,800 employees worldwide.