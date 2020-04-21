Evaluate BETADINE® Antiseptic Products’ Effectiveness Against SARS-CoV-2

by businesswireindia.com

Mundipharma today announced that it will embark on an ambitious series of studies both in vitro and in vivo to evaluate the effectiveness of its BETADINE® antiseptic products against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) which causes COVID-19 disease. Testing will be initiated in collaboration with BLS3 laboratories and experts in Asia, Europe and US.

The BETADINE® antiseptic range, which is currently in high demand around the world, contains Povidone-iodine (PVP-I), which is highly effective against a wide range of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses and fungi; which is why you will typically see these products in most hospitals.

Past studies indicate that BETADINE® antiseptic range of products are highly effective against a wide range of viruses including coronaviruses such as MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV which have caused major outbreaks such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). PVP-I has also demonstrated broad virucidal efficacy against Ebola virus, Norovirus and Influenza viruses in several in-vitro studies.

“A range of studies have indicated that BETADINE® antiseptic products were effective against the SARS and MERS coronaviruses and we are aware of recent publications and medical protocols encouraging the use of PVP-I solutions, so it makes sense that we initiate studies in collaboration with experts for both invitro and clinical studies,” said Mundipharma CEO, Raman Singh.

“My hope is that BETADINE® antiseptic products can play a long-term role in keeping the curve flat, once we return to a more normal business and community life. As a business, we have been donating supplies of our BETADINE® products to hospitals in the region to help healthcare professionals and all those on the front line working tirelessly so that we can be safe and resume our normal daily lives as soon as possible,” added Singh.

The BETADINE® range of products containing Povidone-iodine or PVP-I has been trusted by hospitals around the world for over 60 years to prevent and treat infections, including antibiotic-resistant strains that cause infections. PVP-I works by damaging microbial cell walls and structures and disrupting metabolic pathways needed for microbial replication and microbial viability. In layman’s terms, it effectively prevents bacteria, viruses and fungi from taking hold.

“While we wait for the results of the tests on the effectiveness of our BETADINE® antiseptic products against SARS-COV-2, it’s important to note that a definitive confirmation of its efficacy against the virus causing COVID-19 can only be provided once testing has been completed,” added Singh.

“Nevertheless, we are hopeful that through this research collaboration program we can contribute to overcoming this global public health crisis.”

About BETADINE®

The BETADINE® range of products have been trusted by hospitals and consumers around the world for over 60 years to prevent and treat infections. Over the last few years, Mundipharma has expanded the BETADINE® range of products to include povidone-iodine and non-povidone iodine ranges for the prevention, treatment and maintenance of a range of conditions from upper respiratory tract infections, wound infections, feminine hygiene and infections and outbreaks to personal and hand hygiene. In-vitro and clinical studies have demonstrated that BETADINE® Povidone-Iodine kills a broad range of bacteria, viruses and fungi including antibiotic-resistant strains.

®: BETADINE is a registered trademark of Mundipharma

About Mundipharma

Mundipharma’s independent associated companies are privately owned entities covering the world’s pharmaceutical markets. Mundipharma is a prime example of a company that consistently delivers high quality products while standing by the values that represent the company. Our mission is to alleviate the suffering of patients with cancer and non-cancer pain and to substantially improve their quality of life. Mundipharma is dedicated to bringing to patients with severe and debilitating diseases the benefit of novel treatment options in fields such as pain, oncology, oncology supportive care, ophthalmology, respiratory disease and consumer healthcare.

For more information please visit: www.mundipharma.com.sg.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005435/en/

Source: Businesswire