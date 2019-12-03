Everbridge Selected to Power Countrywide Disaster Alert Platform in Peru for 37 Million Residents and Annual Visitors

by businesswireindia.com

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management, announced it has been selected by Peru’s Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MTC) to power the nation’s Sistema de Mensajería de Alerta Temprana de Emergencia (Sismate), Peru’s Early Warning Emergency Messaging System. The news marks the completion of contract negotiations with the MTC that Everbridge had initially disclosed in September, without naming the country. The win reinforces Everbridge’s position as the global leader in population warning systems with contracts in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

After the Sismate is deployed, it will be activated once Peru’s National Institute of Civil Defense detects a major incident. The system, powered by Everbridge Public Warning, will send critical messages to mobile phones before, during and after the emergency. Sismate alerts can also be used in drills and to provide support in search and rescue operations. The Sismate is designed to serve over 37 million people including Peru’s 33 million residents and 4 million annual visitors.

“This technology marks a milestone in risk and disaster management at the national level, which will be consolidated by combining joint efforts between various institutions and citizens,” explained Deputy Minister of Communications Virginia Nakagawa to El Economista.

“Everbridge is honored to support Peru with its national warning system,” said David Meredith, Chief Executive Officer at Everbridge. “Peru joins a growing number of countries that have chosen to partner with Everbridge to implement a nationwide system to protect their population and visitors amid an escalating threat environment.”

The Everbridge Platform has been deployed by more local, state, and national governments across the globe than any other solution, offering the ability to reach over 500 million people in more than 200 countries. In addition to Peru, Everbridge Public Warning has been deployed to reach the mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Sweden, Iceland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Greece, and a number of the largest states in India, and is currently being implemented in Australia. Everbridge is the first population alerting provider to support four EU countries in conjunction with the recent EU mandate requiring member countries to have a population-wide alerting system in place by June 2022.

Everbridge Public Warning represents the only multichannel solution which allows countries to deploy their preferred combination of emergency communications methods. The Everbridge population warning system communicates across all phases of an incident, leverages location intelligence (static location, last known location, and expected location), provides directed two-way communications, and enables countries to combine both speed of delivering alerts with the broadest reach to cover the full population and visitors.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 4,800 global customers rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 2.8 billion messages in 2018 and offers the ability to reach over 500 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Australia, Sweden, the Netherlands, Singapore, Greece, and a number of the largest states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 9 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 8 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 46 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 6 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 6 of the 10 largest global auto makers, all 4 of the largest global accounting firms, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 5 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, Oslo, Singapore, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

