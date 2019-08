Everything You Need to Know About Auto-Renewal Facility With Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

by businesswireindia.com

Deposit amount

(in Rs.) Tenor of investment

(in years) Interest rate applicable

(in %) Interest earned

(in Rs.) Maturity amount

(in Rs.) Returns

(in %) 20,00,000 3 8.60% 5,61,648 25,61,648 28%

Deposit amount on auto-renewal

(in Rs.) Tenor of investment

(in years) Interest rate applicable

(in %) Interest earned

(in Rs.) Maturity amount

(in Rs.) Returns

(in %) 25,61,648 5 8.60 + 0.10= 8.70% 13,25,882 38,87,470 51.7%