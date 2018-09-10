Evolute Group Makes India Proud at Seamless Africa; Set to Expand Global Footprint

by businesswireindia.com

Evolute Group, a leading and fastest growing Fintech and Cleantech company in India, recently participated in a global fintech exhibition ‘Seamless Africa’ in Nairobi, Kenya. This exhibition is one of the largest global annual platforms for fintech companies with 150 speakers joining over 100 content sessions, to assemble and showcase their financial technology products and services. At this exhibition, Evolute Group exhibited a range of financial technology products and services which got recognized and appreciated by global fintech participants.Speaking about Evolute’s dream run in Africa through this exhibition, Parag Mehta, Founder & CEO, Evolute Group, said, “We have been receiving tremendous fintech opportunities from domestic as well as International markets. This participation has got us closer to our global counterparts. It was not just an opportunity for Evolute Group but also for the country, to showcase its financial technology capabilities and connect with deeper pockets of the world to achieve their common objectives of financial inclusion. We are front runners in helping the government with their financial inclusion model in India through our various products and services. We are rendering the same ideology for African countries, where financial inclusion is the need of the hour.”Evolute Group manufactures financial technology products like POS terminals, Micro ATM and Biometric Authentication devices, that promises to make Digital Payments, Biometric Authentication and financial access easy and affordable. Evolute primarily focuses on revolutionizing the Microfinance, e-Governance, Retail and Sales Automation, Public Distribution System applications, to remove the bottleneck in the system and provide easy access to financial instruments. In India, Evolute is credited for their Micro ATMs and Biometric Authentication devices through which it is helping the government as well as the private sector, and especially NBFCs, financial intermediaries and the banking systems, to attain their objective of financial inclusion.Evolute Group also received the Certificate of Merit for “Excellence in Innovation” category of the ELCINA EFY Awards 2017-18. Evolute participated for this award for one of its upcoming innovative products ‘IOT Smart Solar Streetlights’ where the smart lights would be cloud based due to which they can not only be monitored and controlled remotely but even their fault diagnosis can be done remotely. With such innovations and technological advancement, Evolute is steadily moving forth in its aspiration of becoming the Indian MNC across the globe.Source: Businesswire