ExaGrid Achieves a Net Promoter Score of +73

September 26, 2018
ExaGrid®, a leading provider of hyper-converged secondary storage for backup, announced that the company has achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +73 in response to a recently conducted NPS survey.
The NPS customer loyalty metric measures how likely existing customers are to recommend a vendor’s product or service to a colleague. The resulting NPS score can be as low as -100 or as high as +100. Most of ExaGrid’s competitors have an NPS of between +10 and +20 versus ExaGrid at +73.
We attribute the satisfaction of our customers to our unique product architecture, the fact that the product “just works,” and also to a unique support model:
ExaGrid’s differentiated product includes data deduplication with a unique landing zone and scale-out storage architecture, which provides:
ExaGrid’s published customer success stories and enterprise stories number over 370, more than all other vendors in the space combined. These stories demonstrate how satisfied customers are with ExaGrid’s unique architectural approach, differentiated product, and unrivalled customer support. Customers consistently state that not only is the product best-in-class, but ‘it just works.’
