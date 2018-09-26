ExaGrid Achieves a Net Promoter Score of +73

by businesswireindia.com

ExaGrid®, a leading provider of hyper-converged secondary storage for backup, announced that the company has achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +73 in response to a recently conducted NPS survey.

The NPS customer loyalty metric measures how likely existing customers are to recommend a vendor’s product or service to a colleague. The resulting NPS score can be as low as -100 or as high as +100. Most of ExaGrid’s competitors have an NPS of between +10 and +20 versus ExaGrid at +73.

We attribute the satisfaction of our customers to our unique product architecture, the fact that the product “just works,” and also to a unique support model:

Each customer is assigned to a senior level 2 support tech.

Customers consistently deal with the same support tech who virtually becomes an extension of the customer’s IT team; the tech knows the customer, their environment, history, etc.

The support tech has in-depth expertise with their customers’ backup applications.

Support techs are in-theatre: Americas, EMEA, APAC, etc.

ExaGrid is highly proactive in all support and owns every issue end-to-end – no finger pointing.

90% of ExaGrid customers report their alerts/alarms to ExaGrid’s health reporting system.

99.1% of ExaGrid customers are on yearly maintenance and support contracts.

Support contracts include point and full version releases, failed hardware component replacement, installation, training, etc. – no hidden costs.

Older models are supported at the same M&S rate – no obsolescence pricing.

ExaGrid doesn’t outsource; all support is provided by employees of ExaGrid.

ExaGrid’s differentiated product includes data deduplication with a unique landing zone and scale-out storage architecture, which provides:

the fastest backups,

the fastest restores, VM boots, and offsite tape copies,

a fixed-length backup window that does not expand as data volumes increase,

the elimination of forklift upgrades and product obsolescence,

class A customer support, and

superior price/performance as ExaGrid is typically half the price of the big brand solutions.

ExaGrid’s published customer success stories and enterprise stories number over 370, more than all other vendors in the space combined. These stories demonstrate how satisfied customers are with ExaGrid’s unique architectural approach, differentiated product, and unrivalled customer support. Customers consistently state that not only is the product best-in-class, but ‘it just works.’

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides hyper-converged secondary storage for backup with data deduplication, a unique landing zone, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s landing zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. Its scale-out architecture includes full appliances in a scale-out system and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades. Visit us at www.exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and why they now spend significantly less time on backup.

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

