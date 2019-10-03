ExaGrid Participating in Acronis Global Cyber Summit

by businesswireindia.com

ExaGrid®, a leading provider of intelligent hyperconverged storage for backup, announced that they are participating in the Acronis Global Cyber Summit at the famed Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach, FL from October 13-16, 2019. The inaugural event will reveal breakthrough innovations, provide opportunities for strategic partnerships and offer learning in the rapidly growing field of cyber protection.

Cybersecurity and data protection are often seen as two separate concepts, but the truth is that in the modern digital world, one can't exist without the other. The Acronis Cyber Summit is the embodiment of a revolution to converge cybersecurity and data protection into the single, holistic concept of Cyber Protection. ExaGrid will be marching with Acronis on the frontlines.​

The Summit will feature presentations from a host of experts, including Robert Herjavec, noted cybersecurity expert and co-host of television’s Emmy Award-winning Shark Tank, former FBI counter-intelligence operative and author Eric O’Neill, and internationally recognized security analyst and writer Keren Elazari.

World-renowned experts will discuss the concept of being #CyberFit and best data management practices through addressing the five vectors that comprise effective cyber protection: Safety, Accessibility, Privacy, Authenticity, and Security (SAPAS).

ExaGrid, an Acronis alliance partner, will participate as a Gold sponsor and host Booth 14. At the event, ExaGrid will present its new combined solution with Acronis for Edge Data Protection and storage. Tom Gillispie, Director of Application Integration & Product Management at ExaGrid, will co-present a session with Acronis on the combination of Acronis® Backup with highly efficient ExaGrid disk-based backup appliances which provides customers with an easy-to-manage process and cost-effective solution for remote site backup and storage. ExaGrid will also attend exclusive partner sessions and unique social and networking events.

“ExaGrid is pleased to partner with Acronis and present a new solution for remote site backup and storage to the marketplace,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. “Customers attending the Acronis Global Cyber Summit will learn how they can benefit from a true end-to-end, seamless storage environment when combining Acronis, their supported backup application, and ExaGrid.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the cyber protection community together at the first Acronis Global Cyber Summit,” said Serguei Beloussov (SB), Acronis Founder and Executive Officer. “The Summit is the ultimate destination for resellers, cloud providers, ISVs and enterprise IT to understand and capitalize on the emerging trends, innovations, and actionable insights found where data protection and cyber security converge.”

For more information about the Acronis Cyber Summit, visit https://acronis.events/summit2019/.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides intelligent hyperconverged storage for backup with data deduplication, a unique Landing Zone, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. Its scale-out architecture includes full appliances in a scale-out system and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades. Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and why they now spend significantly less time on backup.

About Acronis

Acronis leads the world in cyber protection – solving safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges with innovative backup, security, disaster recovery, and enterprise file sync and share solutions that run in hybrid cloud environments: on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. Enhanced by AI technologies and blockchain-based data authentication, Acronis protects all data, in any environment, including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads and applications.

With 500,000 business customers, and a powerful worldwide community of Acronis API-enabled service providers, resellers and ISV partners, Acronis is trusted by 80% of Fortune 1000 companies and has over 5 million customers. With dual headquarters in Switzerland and Singapore, Acronis is a global organization with offices worldwide and customers and partners in over 150 countries. Learn more at acronis.com.

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

