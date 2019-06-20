ExaGrid Voted “Enterprise Backup Hardware Product of the Year”

by businesswireindia.com

ExaGrid®, a leading provider of intelligent hyperconverged storage for backup, today announced that it has been voted Storage Magazine’s “Enterprise Backup Hardware Product of the Year” at its annual awards ceremony Storries XVI. Winners are determined by public vote, so receipt of this award is especially important; it heralds the collective voices of ExaGrid’s customers and partners, and further validates the excellence of ExaGrid’s differentiated product architecture and superior customer support model.

“We’re honored to accept this award from Storage Magazine,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. “ExaGrid’s deduplication and its scale-out architecture provides customers with a consistent backup window regardless of data growth, which is especially important in today’s ever-changing enterprise environments. The scale-out approach also eliminates forklift upgrades and forced product obsolescence. Our unique Landing Zone retains the most recent backup in its full undeduplicated form, enabling three times faster backups as well as 20 times faster restores and VM boots as compared to other deduplication solutions on the market. We provide lifetime value and investment protection that no other architecture can match.”

The Storries XVI awards ceremony took place in London, where ExaGrid was pleased to host reseller and strategic alliance partners Arrow, Fortem-IT, Nutanix, S3 – Trustmarque Solutions, and Veeam Software. Fortem-IT’s Account Director Daniel Mawji said, “ExaGrid’s unique architecture provides our clients with a solution that scales as enterprise environments grow. At Fortem-IT, we are proud to have been previously named Partner of the Year, and congratulate them on this impressive win as we look forward to our continued partnership in years to come.” Additionally, S3 – Trustmarque Solutions’ Account Executive Mick Powell said, “Congratulations to ExaGrid on the well-deserved Enterprise Backup Hardware award. We look forward to our continued joint success and expanding into new markets together.”

ExaGrid’s turnkey disk-based backup system combines enterprise storage with zone-level data deduplication, delivering a disk-based solution that is far more cost effective than low cost disk. It’s also faster for backups and restores versus inline deduplication within backup software or in target side appliances such as Dell EMC Data Domain, HPE StoreOnce or other deduplication solutions. ExaGrid’s patented zone-level deduplication reduces the disk space needed by a range of 10:1 to 50:1 by storing only the unique bytes across backups instead of redundant data. Adaptive Deduplication performs deduplication and replication in parallel with backups while providing full system resources to the backups for the fastest backups providing for a strong recovery point objective (RPO). As data grows, only ExaGrid avoids expanding backup windows by adding full appliances in a system. ExaGrid’s unique Landing Zone keeps a full copy of the most recent backup on disk, delivering the fastest restores, VM boots in seconds to minutes, “Instant DR,” and fast tape copy.

ExaGrid’s multiple appliance models can be mixed and matched into a single system allowing full backups of up to 2PB, which is twice the size of any other solution in the market. The appliances also have a combined ingest rate of 432TB/hr., which is three times faster than its closest competitor. Each appliance includes the appropriate amount of processor, memory, disk, and bandwidth for the data size, so as appliances are added into the system, performance is maintained and backup times do not increase as data is added. Appliances in a system appear as a single pool of long-term capacity. Capacity load balancing of all deduplicated data across appliances is automatic, and appliances can easily be combined for linear scalability. In addition, ExaGrid performs global deduplication across all deduplicated repositories. This combination of capabilities in a turnkey appliance makes the ExaGrid system easy to install, manage, and scale.

ExaGrid’s published customer success stories and enterprise stories number over 360, more than all other vendors in the space combined. These stories demonstrate how satisfied customers are with ExaGrid’s unique architectural approach, differentiated product, and unrivalled customer support. Customers consistently state that not only is the product best-in-class, but ‘it just works.’

