ExaGrid Voted "Enterprise Backup Storage Vendor of the Year"

by businesswireindia.com

ExaGrid®, a leading provider of hyper-converged secondary storage for backup, today announced that it has been voted Storage Magazine’s “Enterprise Backup Storage Vendor of the Year” at its annual awards ceremony – the Storries XV – in London, UK. Winners are determined by public vote, so receipt of this award is especially important; it heralds the collective voices of ExaGrid’s customers and partners, and further validates the excellence of ExaGrid’s differentiated product architecture and superior customer service model.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005274/en/

”We’re honored to accept this award from Storage Magazine on behalf of many thousands of voters,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. “Success to us means happy IT customers that no longer worry about the myriad of backup problems that used to keep them awake at night because they are now meeting SLAs, they have a tested disaster recovery strategy, their backup window remains the same and doesn’t expand as data grows. Furthermore, with increasing numbers of organizations migrating to virtualized infrastructures, customers need just-in-time recovery by being able to boot VMs in seconds to minutes. Only ExaGrid can meet all of these requirements and much more.”

The Storries XV awards ceremony took place in London, where ExaGrid was pleased to host reseller partners Arrow, Computacenter, Fortem IT, S3 Consulting, and Softcat. Fortem IT’s CEO Steve Timothy said, “Congratulations to ExaGrid on the well-deserved Enterprise Backup award. We look forward to our continued joint success.”

ExaGrid is the only second generation backup storage vendor that has eliminated the compute challenges inherent to backup storage with data deduplication. ExaGrid’s ingest performance is six times faster – and restores/VM boots are up to 20 times faster – than its closest competitor. Unlike the first generation vendors that only add storage capacity as data grows, ExaGrid adds compute with capacity to preserve existing throughput speeds and ensure that the backup window remains fixed in length.

The EX63000E appliance is ExaGrid’s most powerful model, providing capacity for a 63TB full backup. Leveraging the strength of its scale-out architecture, up to 32 EX63000E appliances can be combined in a single scale-out system, allowing for a 2PB full backup. The EX63000E has a maximum ingest rate of 13.5TB/hr. per appliance, so with 32 EX63000Es in a single system, the maximum ingest rate is 432TB/hr., which is 6 times the ingest performance of the Dell EMC Data Domain 9800 with DD Boost. ExaGrid’s scalability allows customers to expand their systems over time, easily adding what they need as they need it. In addition, appliances of any size or age can be mixed and matched in a single system, and since ExaGrid does not “end of life” products, future customer support and maintenance is guaranteed.

One of ExaGrid’s key architectural differentiators is its unique “landing zone” that stores the most recent backups in their full undeduplicated form for restore, recovery, and VM boot performance that is up to 20 times faster than inline deduplication appliances such as Dell EMC Data Domain’s, which only store deduplicated data. ExaGrid’s landing zone can complete a VM boot in seconds to single-digit minutes versus hours for appliances that store only deduplicated data.

All other solutions deduplicate data inline, which does allow for storage savings and replicated bandwidth savings; however, these systems break backup windows up front and particularly over time as data grows. In addition, they are painfully slow for restores, offsite tape copies, and VM boots because the data has to be rehydrated for every restore request.

ExaGrid’s published customer success stories and enterprise stories number over 350, more than all other vendors in the space combined. These include a two-page narrative and customer quote, demonstrating how satisfied customers are with ExaGrid’s unique architectural approach, differentiated product, and unrivalled customer support. Customers consistently state that not only is the product best-in-class, but ‘it just works.’

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides hyper-converged secondary storage for backup with data deduplication, a unique landing zone, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s landing zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. Its scale-out architecture includes full appliances in a scale-out system and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades. Visit us at www.exagrid.com or on LinkedIn. See what ExaGrid customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and why they now spend significantly less time on backup.

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005274/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005274/en/Source: Businesswire