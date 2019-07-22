Exclusive Glimpses from Salman Khans Shoot for BharatPe’s New Advertising Campaign

BharatPe – The fastest growing ‘Indian’ fintech company serving offline retailers with payments, lending, and other financial services, has appointed Salman Khan as brand ambassador. The company is on an aggressive growth spree and is launching a brand advertising campaign with Salman Khan in coming week.

Salman Khan's Shoot for BharatPe’s New Advertising Campaign

In the company’s upcoming advertising campaign, Salman Khan can be seen in a whole new avatar that not only shows his passion but also excitement to educate the country and make people realise the importance & ease of digital loans and payments.

BharatPe Salman Khan Digital film

BTS youtube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3mGzdVKKVE

BharatPe has established operations in 13 cities, serving over 10 Lakh merchants across Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Mysore and Visakhapatnam. The company is on track to serve over 25 Lakh merchants on its network by the end of 2019.