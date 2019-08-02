Exquisite Range of e-Bicycles Launched by GeeKay Bikes

Comforting the modern world with some amazing variety of e-bicycles, GeeKay Bikes launched three e-bicycles with some really fascinating features at the 10th India’s No. 1 Bicycle, Fitness, Sports and Electric Vehicles Expo-2019, held at Manpho Convention Center, Bengaluru from 2-4 August, 2019 called PRO+ -21 Speed Electric Fat Bike, PRO -21 Speed Electric MTB Bicycle and UNI – 7 Speed Hybrid Electric Bicycle.

GeeKay Bikes

The three of the e-bicycles have been specially manufactured and designed with a modern idea of safety, comfort and environment friendliness. The PRO 21 Speed Electric MTB Bicycle has mechanical double disc brakes, 36V 7.5ah Lithium ion battery with detachable battery box and USB charging. In one charge it covers 50 km of range whereas PRO+ Electric Fat Bike has been beautifully designed keeping the young generation in mind and also covers 50 kms in a single charge. It also has double disc brakes, 36V 7.5ah Lithium ion battery with detachable battery box and USB phone charging features. Both of them have Shimano 21 speed shifters, top speed of 25 km/hr and a 36 volt 250 watt hub motor to power the cycle. The UNI 7 Speed Hybrid Electric Bicycle is quite light weight, highly comfortable for everyday city rides. It comes with basket and carrier, bringing in additional utility for the users. All bikes are equipped with both accelerator and pedal assist for smooth experience while riding the e-bikes. All the three new models are very light as the frames are alloy 6061 grade and can be used as normal bicycles too. Visitors left excellent feedback after taking test rides and unanimously echoed the experience of comfort and quality.

GeeKay Bikes



GeeKay Bikes have always been dedicated to providing high quality products to its customers since 1961. With over 58 years of expertise in bicycle and related products under the flagship brand GeeKay, they have thrived to achieve highest quality products by following the Six Sigma manufacturing policies. They are catering to a variety of different industries like Bicycles & Parts, Electric Bicycles & Parts, Electric-Bicycle & Electric Pedal Rickshaw Conversion kits, Rickshaw parts, Batteries and other industrial applications. Keeping in mind the environmental status of the world, they have done justice to maintain an eco-friendly environment by launching these three e-bicycles with a variety of amazing features and also encompassing the comfort feature to the customers. Geekay brand has launched these E-bikes as environmental friendly, taking their little step in making the World a better and safer place.