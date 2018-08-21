FAA Approves AerTrak for Boeing 757-200 Series Aircraft to Comply with Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Operations Mandate

by businesswireindia.com

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for installation of AerSale®’s AerTrak™ system on Boeing 757-200 series aircraft (ST04011NY), to comply with the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Operations rule, a critical part of the agency’s Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen). Beginning January 1, 2020, the FAA has mandated that aircraft operating in airspace defined by 14 CFR § 91.225 must be equipped with an ADS-B Out system that meets the minimum performance requirements of 14 CFR § 91.227. The FAA approved AerTrak for Boeing 737 NG series aircraft (ST04009NY) earlier this year.

ADS-B provides enhanced navigational accuracy using precise tracking via global positioning satellite (GPS) signals. Reducing risk and improving safety, the technology increases navigational coverage, especially in remote areas beyond radar range. Additionally, ADS-B enables more direct flight plans, thereby saving time, costs, and reducing emissions.

“Given the FAA’s concern over the low rate of aircraft upgrades versus the approaching deadline, AerTrak offers an easy path to ADS-B Out compliance,” said Iso Nezaj, Chief Technical Officer at AerSale. “Operators of Boeing 757 and 737 NG series aircraft especially appreciate that AerTrak can be used with any OEM transponder/MMR combination and seamlessly integrates with most existing avionics and cockpit controls—making it very cost-effective.”

AerTrak kits include all necessary parts and can be installed by AerSale’s technicians at any hangar around the world, typically requiring only three days of ground time. Lead time for ordering AerTrak is currently four weeks and allows operators to avoid potential installation facility backlogs, component shortages, and price premiums as the 2020 compliance deadline nears. In the coming months, AerTrak will be expanded to cover additional aircraft types.

About AerSale

A global aviation leader, AerSale specializes in the sale, lease, and exchange of used aircraft, engines, and components, in addition to providing a broad range of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and engineering services for commercial aircraft and components. AerSale also offers asset management services to owners of end-of-life aircraft and engine portfolios. Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, AerSale maintains offices and operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

