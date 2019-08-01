Faber India Launches Its Chimney Range on Flipkart

by businesswireindia.com

3-in-1 Aerostation Chimney – 3 in 1 Aerostation technology in chimney has a Chimney, a fan and an Air Purifier as well. The hood comes with cooling and air purification technology.

3D Chimney

Faber 3D Chimney range comes with 3D Technology for 3 way Suction, giving you a truly smoke free kitchen. Consumers also get a lifetime warranty on rotor and motor.

Filter-less Chimney

Faber Filterless Chimney range comes with Filterless Hood, 3 speed motion gesture control and heat autoclean function.

To strengthen its consumer connect in India, Faber India today announced that it has launched its premium range of chimneys on Flipkart. The range includes chimneys with innovative technology, like 3D chimneys (with 3 way powerful suction systems), filter-less chimneys (for smooth functioning without the worry of cleaning) and 3-in-1 Aerostations (chimneys + Fans + air purifiers). The products are priced between Rs. 5000-45000.Speaking about the initiative,, said, “Our partnership with Flipkart further strengthens our presence in the online space. We have seen immense growth in the e-commerce space in the last couple of years and hope to further this progress with new partnerships and innovative marketing initiatives.”Speaking about the launch,said, “At Flipkart, we always strive to bring the best of brands to our customers, and we are delighted to offer products of the highest quality from Faber India, one of the bestselling chimney brands in the world. Customers today, have greater expectations from us to deliver products which meet their high standards. To meet these expectations, we are launching Faber India’s premium range of chimneys on Flipkart. The newly launched models offer premium features, greater efficiency and superior build that enables an overall experience for the consumer. This reaffirms Flipkart’s position as the primary destination for home appliances in the country.”With growing air pollution & increase in the risk of health hazards, it is important to use something which keeps you and your loved one healthy & your kitchen pollution free. Faber’s 3 in 1 Hood with Aerostation technology keeps you sweat free & lets you breathe pure and makes you love your kitchen.Apart from regular stainless steel and black finish, Aerostation will also be launched in Alligator Black & Antique Silver finish, it has soft touch controls and also has 3 kinds of air Filter in it:Nylon Filter:Removes dirt particles, such as dust & dirt from air.Carbon Filter:Traps the odors, gases, and neutralizes them.HEPA Filter:1 Micron filter HEPA traps harmful particles such as dust, smoke, pollen, etc., and gives efficiency up to 95%Source: Businesswire