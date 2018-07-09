Factors That Affect Your Fixed Deposit Interest Rate

by businesswireindia.com

Tenor

Interest on fixed deposits varies significantly according to the tenor chosen at the time of starting the investment. Many lenders offer high FD interest rates of special durations. Bajaj Finserv offers 0.25% higher interest rate on investment for 15 months as compared to one year.

Amount Invested

The total amount invested in a fixed deposit also affects the interest rate applicable to the instrument. With Bajaj Finserv, customers can start investing from as low as Rs. 25,000/- and can earn up to 8.75% interest.

Renewals

Investors can earn higher interest rates on fixed deposits by opting for auto renewal facility. This also eliminates the need to keep track of renewal dates. Bajaj Finserv offers additional 0.10% renewal benefit to customers choosing for auto renewal. You can anytime check your maturity amount with FD Calculator

​Age

Age of the investor also plays a role in determining the rate of interest applicable on a fixed deposit. Senior citizens usually earn higher interest rates as compared to average investors. Bajaj Finserv offers 0.35% additional interest rate on senior citizens fixed deposits

Economic conditions

The prevailing economic conditions in the country combined with the monetary and fiscal policy have a significant say on the interest rates applicable on fixed deposits.







For any queries feel free to contact Bajaj Finserv Customer Care. Fixed deposits offer the investors an incredible opportunity to earn the highest rate of return amongst all the risk-free investment opportunities and build their retirement corpus efficiently.For any queries feel free to contact