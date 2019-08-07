Fairfield by Marriott Announces Its New Curated Offer – Fairfield 500

Business Wire India
Strengthening its promise of celebrating ‘The Beauty of Simplicity’, Fairfield by Marriott
announces Fairfield 500, a specially curated offer for guests to get a little extra during their stay. Having swiftly earned the reputation of providing consistent, uncomplicated and reliable service
at an exceptional value, the brand guarantees
a hassle free stay to business travelers on a budget. Fairfield by Marriott appeals to the clued-in to detail guest by offering all the simplest things – beautifully presented.
Offering just the right services at the right price points, the newly introduced offer proposes that guests can avail a credit of INR 500/- per room per night on booking at any participating Fairfield by Marriott properties in India. Guests can redeem the credit across a gamut of services including laundry, spa, dining outlets (food & beverage),
Corner Market (Fairfield’s in-house convenience store),
room service, and much more!
The experience continues to be backed by the Fairfield Guarantee – from its complimentary, hot breakfast to a great night’s sleep. Creating an environment that focuses on the warmth and simplicity of delivering an inviting and seamless experience, the brand promises to go above and beyond to deliver if a guest is not satisfied with their stay. It’s that simple! Guaranteed.
The offer is valid till December 2019, to know more please visit https://fairfield.marriott.com/
Source: Businesswire